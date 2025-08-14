Mujin Partners With Leading Integrators to Expand Adoption of Its Robotics Operating System

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mujin, a pioneer in intelligent robotics for logistics, manufacturing, and supply chain operations, is proud to announce the first wave of automation integrators to join its partner program. These early partners mark a pivotal milestone in Mujin’s mission to make advanced automation more accessible to end users everywhere by equipping experienced integrators with MujinOS, the same reliable platform that has powered thousands of robotic systems globally.

The initial cohort of integrators includes some of the industry’s most forward-thinking firms, selected for their deep technical expertise and proven track record of delivering automation at scale. Robotics system integrators include Applied Manufacturing Technologies, Convergix, CRG Automation, Mesh Automation, and RG Group, each bringing advanced knowledge of robotic systems deployment. On the material handling side, C&B Material Handling, Conveyco, and Honeywell Intelligrated are expanding the reach of MujinOS into complex warehouse and distribution environments.

Each partner brings deep industry knowledge and implementation expertise. With MujinOS in their toolkit, they are empowered to address high-mix production needs, solve unstructured logistics challenges, and reduce time-to-value for their customers.

MujinOS empowers integrators by removing traditional barriers to automation—eliminating the need for custom programming, manual calibration, and rigid system design. At its core is a real-time digital twin that continuously perceives, plans, and controls robotic systems, enabling consistent performance even in high-mix, high-variability environments. With MujinOS, integrators can rapidly design and deploy advanced automation applications—including palletizing, depalletizing, bin picking, and mobile robot coordination—while expanding into more complex and dynamic use cases that were previously too difficult or time-consuming to automate.

“Through Machine Intelligence, MujinOS enables robotic systems to have higher throughput with better ROI for end users and their businesses,” said Ross Diankov, Mujin’s co-founder and CEO. “By giving trusted partners access to MujinOS, we’re enabling them to bring transformative automation to more factories and warehouses, faster than ever before. This is how we unlock the next generation of industrial robotics.”

To ensure partner success, Mujin has developed a hands-on training program that gets integrator teams up to speed quickly in Mujin’s dedicated training center. While MujinOS is designed to be intuitive and accessible, partners have access to dedicated support from Mujin’s technical team whenever they need it—ensuring smooth deployments and long-term success. Through this support structure, partners gain the confidence and capability to independently deliver intelligent automation at scale.

“With the latest advancements to MujinOS, our partners have access to a powerful toolset—enabling everything from simple depalletizing to complex mixed-SKU palletizing,” says Mujin’s Vice President of Sales - Product, Ed Mullen. “By unlocking configurability across applications, hardware, and layouts, we’re helping integrators deploy automation faster, with more flexibility and scalability than ever before. We’re proud to partner with the best RSIs and MHIs in the industry to shape the future of industrial automation.”

Mujin is actively expanding its partner program and seeking new relationships with experienced robotics system integrators, material handling integrators, and high-tech distributors who share a passion for solving meaningful challenges through robotics. This moment marks a new chapter in Mujin’s journey—a commitment not only to advancing the technology, but to empowering the ecosystem that brings it to life.

Additional Quotes from Mujin Partners

Craig Salvalaggio - President and COO, Applied Manufacturing Technologies:

“AMT has a long-standing history of partnering with best-in-class vision technologies to unlock new applications. Working with Mujin will allow us to accelerate automation in warehousing applications and prepare solutions that we can scale. Their unique platform will help us with faster deployments and greater flexibility for case-handling solutions. Together, we can help more businesses embrace robotics and continue advancing automation.”

Greg Borchers, Chief Operating Officer, Conveyco:

“Conveyco is proud to partner with Mujin, whose strong U.S. presence, trusted leadership, and commitment to standardized, scalable solutions align perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, efficient systems to our customers. Mujin fills a critical need in both our solution portfolio and the broader industry by offering proven, productized robotics and intelligent automation that reduce downtime, increase flexibility, and support long-term growth.”

Dillon Sego, VP of Engineering and Sales, CRG Automation:

“At CRG Automation, we’re always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what’s possible in industrial automation. Partnering with Mujin allows us to significantly enhance our robotic product offerings and deliver more innovative, efficient solutions to our customers—faster than ever before. Mujin’s advanced technology, particularly the Mujin Controller, is not only powerful but incredibly intuitive to use. In our work with Mujin, what sets them apart is their team’s integrity and relentless commitment to ensuring every solution is implemented exactly as promised. We’re proud to be one of Mujin’s first integration partners in the U.S. and excited for the transformative impact this collaboration will bring.”

James Webb, Director of Sales and Marketing, Mesh Automation:

“MESH Automation is proud to be partnered with MUJIN and part of the new wave of advanced vison and robotic control technologies. By implementing MUJIN tech, we are able to provide our customers with solutions to material handling challenges that would have been prohibitively expensive and too risky just a few years ago. MUJIN has a solid and dependable suite of products that are simple to commission and maintain.”

Patrick Gross, President and COO, RG Group:

“We’re proud to be one of Mujin’s first official system integrators,” said Patrick Gross, President of RG Group. “Our partnership is built on years of trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to innovation. We’ve seen firsthand the intellect, passion, and vision Ross and the Mujin team bring to the future of industrial automation — and we’re honored to help bring that vision to life.”

About Mujin

Mujin develops intelligent robotics systems that enable industrial robots to perform complex tasks with speed, reliability, and flexibility. Its core platform, MujinOS, eliminates the need for teaching or coding by empowering robots with real-time decision-making capabilities powered by a continuously updating digital twin. Headquartered in Tokyo with offices in the United States, Europe, and China, Mujin is redefining automation across the global supply chain. Visit us at www.mujin-corp.com, or www.mujin.co.jp in Japan.