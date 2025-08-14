W. Capra Partners with Ipsos on 2025 Channel Check-IN: The C-Store Experience Study

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, W. Capra announced that they have partnered with Ipsos, one of the world’s leading market research companies, on their 2025 Channel Check-IN: The C-Store Experience study.

The annual study draws on extensive research to outline innovations that are resonating with consumers, understand where brands are meeting consumers’ expectations, and identify where opportunities for improvement exist in the convenience and travel center fuel retailing space.

“As part of our long-standing commitment to supporting retail petroleum clients, W. Capra looks forward to reviewing study results with our valued customers — offering unique insights and strategic guidance to help them gain a competitive edge in the marketplace,” said Mike Streams, Partner at W. Capra. “The findings uncovered, in partnership with Ipsos, will afford valuable perspective to help retailers navigate a fast-evolving industry.”

About W. Capra

W. Capra is the premier end-to-end consulting and services business – driving high impact customer-first business transformation – from high level strategy through implementation in every vertical served. Leveraging our breadth of industry expertise and innovative thought leadership, we collaborate with our clients to optimize operations, enhance customer experience, minimize risk, and achieve strategic business goals. As industry and technology evolve, so does our expertise and drive – and that keeps us at the cutting edge as we help clients navigate the complexities of today’s technology ecosystem and prepare for the new opportunities of tomorrow.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Ipsos’ passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.