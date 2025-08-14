MNET Joins the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Real-Time, Secure CX for Financial Services

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated platform provider for customer experience (CX), welcomes MNET to the SellWith8 tier of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem. This new partnership brings MNET’s CoreAccess+ middleware to the 8x8 Platform for CX, including 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant, among others, enabling secure, real-time access to core financial systems such as Jack Henry, Fiserv and Corelation.

The result: faster authentication, smarter self-service, and seamless handoffs between bots and agents – all while maintaining strict security and compliance standards.

The partnership enables 8x8 and MNET to better serve joint customers in regulated verticals including banking and credit unions with purpose-built solutions that reduce complexity and improve CX across channels.

“This partnership with MNET is a powerful example of how the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem is solving real-world challenges in financial services,” said Victor Belfor, Global Vice President, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8, Inc. “CoreAccess+ enables secure, real-time connectivity with the systems banks and credit unions rely on. By embedding it into the 8x8 Platform for CX, we’re helping institutions unlock faster, smarter, and safer customer experiences, without compromising compliance or adding complexity.”

8x8 and MNET joint customers will benefit from:

Secure Access to Core Banking Systems: Connect agents and bots to core platforms like Jack Henry, Fiserv, and Corelation – with no PII storage and DMZ/cloud-friendly deployment.

Connect agents and bots to core platforms like Jack Henry, Fiserv, and Corelation – with no PII storage and DMZ/cloud-friendly deployment. Smarter Self-Service, Better Handoffs: 8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant uses CoreAccess+ to authenticate customers, surface account info, and automate tasks – then hands off to agents with full context.

8x8 Intelligent Customer Assistant uses CoreAccess+ to authenticate customers, surface account info, and automate tasks – then hands off to agents with full context. Tailored to Fit Any Organization: CoreAccess+ enables organizations to build customized experiences by selecting only the modules that meet their specific needs – including fraud detection, member authentication, account playback, and live transactions – all designed to integrate seamlessly with existing tech stacks and workflows.

“Banks and credit unions need more than generic CX tools – they need solutions that can securely and efficiently connect their systems to deliver faster resolution, secure interactions, and contextual service that feels personal,” said Jason Neton, Vice President of Client Services at MNET. “With CoreAccess+ and 8x8, financial institutions finally have a way to unify front-end engagement with back-end data, enabling real-time, personalized experiences across self-service and agent-assisted channels.”

Enabling Purpose-Built Innovation

The 8x8 and MNET integration showcases the strength of the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem – bringing best-in-class capabilities without sacrificing the simplicity and reliability of a single-source solution. Joint customers gain a seamless, deeply integrated, native-like experience within the 8x8 platform, unlocking advanced functionality while streamlining operations, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO), and avoiding the complexities of fragmented tech stacks.

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communications, and communication APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams around the world, empowering CX leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

To learn more about the MNET and 8x8 partnership, visit: https://www.8x8.com/products/integrations/mnet

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience – combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS solutions. The 8x8® Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. 8x8 helps customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

