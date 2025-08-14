RayNeo and Ant Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance AR Glasses Innovations in Payments and Beyond

SHENZHEN, China & HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RayNeo and Ant Group today announced a strategic partnership to develop innovative digital payment solutions globally. Beginning with in-store payment scenarios, the augmented reality (AR) pioneer will collaborate with Ant Group to explore AR glasses solutions for a diverse range of applications, including everyday services and cross-border payments.

Building on AR glasses payment technology that enables in-store transactions by scanning Alipay QR codes, RayNeo’s latest X3 Pro AR glasses are the first to support payments through the Alipay Tap! merchant terminal in China. This capability will also be introduced to RayNeo’s other product lines, including the RayNeo V3 and V3 Slim.

Launched by Ant Group in China in 2024, Alipay Tap! enables users to make payments simply by tapping their unlocked phone against a merchant terminal or an Alipay Tap! Tag—no need to open an app, scan a code, or navigate multiple screens. By April 2025, Alipay Tap! had already attracted over 100 million users. With AR glasses, payments via Alipay Tap! are further simplified, offering a hands-free experience.

How Payment via RayNeo AR Glasses Works:

Users link their RayNeo X3 Pro AR glasses to their Alipay accounts and enable voice verification. In-store, users say, “RayNeo, pay 10 RMB.” The glasses scan the Alipay QR code or the Alipay Tap! merchant terminal. Users confirm the payment by voice, and it’s completed.

Powered by the RayNeoOS 2.0 system, the X3 Pro is RayNeo’s latest AI-enabled AR device, launched in May 2025. It supports features such as AI translation, immersive navigation, and AI-powered recording, offering users a smarter, more convenient experience. The newly added payment capabilities are protected by Alipay’s multidimensional risk-control solution for AR glasses, ensuring that payments are processed only when verified by the authorized user.

The RayNeo X3 Pro will soon bring AR glasses payments to users and merchants worldwide through Alipay+, the unified wallet gateway service under Ant International.

Looking ahead, RayNeo and Ant Group will continue to explore AR glasses applications in everyday services such as unlocking the delivery locker and paying utility bills, with the aim of making AR glasses an integral part of daily life and a true personal assistant on the go.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is a leading brand in the AR space, dedicated to redefining augmented reality through groundbreaking technology and wearable innovation. Initially incubated within TCL, RayNeo develops AR glasses that seamlessly integrate into everyday life, delivering immersive and intuitive experiences. By combining cutting-edge design with advanced technologies, RayNeo empowers users to explore and interact with the digital world like never before. Committed to shaping the future of AR, RayNeo drives innovation through collaboration and a user-first approach. For more information about RayNeo and its innovative AR technology, visit www.rayneo.com.

About Ant Group

Ant Group is a global digital technology provider and the operator of Alipay, a leading internet services platform in China, connecting over one billion users to more than 10,000 types of consumer services from partners. Through innovative products and solutions powered by AI, blockchain and other technologies, Ant Group supports partners across industries to thrive through digital transformation in an ecosystem for inclusive and sustainable development. For more information, visit www.antgroup.com.