Introducing Hisense Channels: A New Streaming Service for Hisense Smart TVs Powered by Xumo Enterprise

PHILADELPHIA & SUWANEE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, and Xumo, the streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, today announced the launch of Hisense Channels, a new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service featuring over 200 premium channels for Hisense Smart TVs.

Hisense selected Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo, to power and monetize the initial set of channels in the new service due to its deep expertise and leadership in FAST.

Hisense Channels is beginning its rollout today on Hisense Google TVs and will be coming to more of its smart TVs soon. The service will be easily discoverable right from the operating system’s homepage, offering viewers convenient access to content from Scripps, Radial Entertainment, Stingray, and other leading publishers.

“The launch of Hisense Channels underscores our shared commitment to delivering a seamless, high-quality entertainment experience that meets the evolving expectations of today’s TV audiences,” said Stefan Van Engen, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Acquisition, Distribution and Experience, Xumo. “Through strategic collaborations like this, Xumo is making it easier for consumers to find and enjoy all the premium FAST content that’s out there today, while also giving content owners and advertisers more ways to reach new audiences.”

“Hisense Channels represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver premium, accessible entertainment to every household in America,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “By partnering with Xumo Enterprise, we’re not only expanding the content offerings on our smart TVs, but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation and value by unlocking a world of premium content that’s free, seamless, and built right into the TVs our customers already love.”

The launch builds on the ongoing collaboration between Xumo and Hisense, which includes the development of Hisense Xumo TVs powered by Xumo’s operating system — designed to simplify content discovery and streamline the streaming experience.

Xumo’s Growing Impact on the FAST Ecosystem

With the debut of Hisense Channels, Xumo's enterprise business now powers more than 2,000 FAST channels across 30+ entertainment platforms and streaming services worldwide.

The two milestones speak to the scale of Xumo in today’s rapidly growing and evolving FAST space, fueled in part by its unique and award-winning distribution strategy. Nearly all connected TV viewers in the U.S. will come across a FAST channel powered by Xumo – whether on Xumo Play, the company’s own direct-to-consumer FAST service or integrated into the viewing experience of one of Xumo’s 30+ platform partners.

In addition to Hisense, Xumo’s enterprise partnerships include other major OEMs, smart TV operating systems, pay-TV providers, and ad-supported streaming apps, powering FAST experiences that drive engagement and monetization across the connected TV landscape.

About Xumo

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry. The company consists of three primary lines of business: Xumo devices, Xumo Play, and Xumo Enterprise.

Powered by Comcast’s global entertainment platform, Xumo devices feature a world-class user interface that includes universal voice search capabilities, making it easy for consumers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming content. Xumo Play is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with hundreds of ad-supported linear channels and on-demand options that anchors the free content offering on Xumo devices and is also available as an app on other major streaming platforms. Xumo Enterprise is the business-to-business arm of the joint venture, providing content makers, distributors and advertisers with tools and services to make FAST content more accessible.

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.