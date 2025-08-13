Firstsource and Guidehealth Partner to Accelerate AI-Enabled Value-Based Care Innovation for Health Plans

MUMBAI, India & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL, BSE:532809), a leading global provider of business management services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced a strategic partnership with Guidehealth – a pioneer in quality outcomes and value-based care innovation. This collaboration will empower health plans to deliver measurable value for members and providers by accelerating the adoption of next-generation, outcome-driven care models and preventive care.

Firstsource’s AI-first approach – recognized as a ‘Front-Runner’ in Generative AI for Healthcare Payers by Everest Group – combines deep domain expertise with its proprietary relAI™ suite and UnBPOᵀᴹ transformation model to help health plans move beyond incremental change. By embedding AI into operations, Firstsource enables streamlined processes, enhanced member engagement, and better health outcomes through intelligent, interoperable platforms that drive agility and measurable results.

Guidehealth brings a proven track record in value-based care innovation, helping payers and providers shift to models that reward quality, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. By combining advanced analytics, clinical expertise, and AI-integrated workflows, Guidehealth supports the implementation and optimization of Medicare Advantage Stars and value-based arrangements – delivering >4 Star performance and measurable improvements in care coordination, cost control, and member satisfaction within the first year.

Venkatgiri Vandali, Head, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Firstsource, shared, “This partnership marks a pivotal step in our mission to redefine healthcare operations. We’re proud to support Guidehealth’s bold vision for value-based care – uniting their innovation with Firstsource’s AI-first, UnBPOᵀᴹ model. By integrating intelligent automation, deep domain expertise, and a human-first mindset, we’re enabling health plans to deliver smarter, more personalized, and outcomes-driven care at scale. Together, we’re orchestrating a new era of healthcare transformation.”

Sanjay Doddamani, MD & CEO, Guidehealth, said, “Guidehealth is committed to making great healthcare affordable for all by advancing value-based care by combining AI and empathy and delivering tech-enabled healthcare services across the healthcare system. Partnering with Firstsource enables us to combine our expertise in care delivery with cutting-edge AI and digital platforms, creating a powerful ecosystem for health plans and providers. We are excited to deliver measurable value for our clients and their network of doctors and patients.”

Firstsource and Guidehealth will offer health plans a comprehensive suite of solutions that:

Accelerate successful value-based care adoption through AI, advanced analytics, and clinical expertise

Streamline claims and care management using automation and data-driven insights to ensure timely, appropriate care and operational efficiency

Enhance member engagement and performance by delivering personalized, tech-enabled experiences that drive measurable improvements in MA Stars, cost, and clinical outcomes across the healthcare value chain

Together, Firstsource and Guidehealth offer a powerful, tech-enabled partnership that blends operational excellence with clinical insight. Their combined capabilities help clients transform healthcare delivery at scale – accelerating digital maturity, improving health outcomes, and driving performance in a value-based care environment.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: FSOL:IN), is a global leader providing transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology, Retail, and other diverse industries. With a global footprint across US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Turkey, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, we ‘make it happen’ for our clients, solving their biggest challenges with hyper-focused, domain-centered teams and cutting-edge tech, data, and analytics. Our inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively, leveraging UnBPO™ - our differentiated approach to reimagining traditional outsourcing - to deliver real-world, future-focused solutions that drive speed, scale, and smarter decision, turning transformation into tangible results for our clients. (www.firstsource.com)

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. The company partners with health systems and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. Led by physicians, Guidehealth augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. For more information, visit www.guidehealth.com.