Clinician Nexus Announces New Partnership with TriHealth to Support Clinical Education Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinician Nexus, a clinical workforce technology company, is proud to announce a new partnership with one of Cincinnati’s leading health care systems, TriHealth. With four acute care hospitals and more than 140 additional locations, this collaboration will accelerate the system’s ongoing efforts to advance health care education and to support the next generation of clinical professionals across its entire network.

“After a thorough evaluation of multiple software platforms, TriHealth selected Student Management from Clinician Nexus for its intuitive interface, strong compliance tracking, and seamless integration with existing systems. It stood out as the most scalable and sustainable solution for a complex academic health system,” said Dawn-Marie Kelly, Academic Partnerships Administrator, TriHealth.

Clinician Nexus will deliver greater efficiency for managing clinical rotations within the TriHealth system while supporting schools, students, and hospital staff with cloud-based capabilities to streamline onboarding, scheduling, workforce planning, and evaluations.

These benefits will be achieved through:

Centralized scheduling and capacity management tools for all types of learners in the health care environment

for all types of learners in the health care environment Automated communication and customized onboarding workflows for students, preceptors, and clinical staff

for students, preceptors, and clinical staff Robust data tracking and reporting to monitor clinical hours, preceptor feedback, and site capacity

to monitor clinical hours, preceptor feedback, and site capacity Improved collaboration with academic institutions through a shared digital platform

"The staff at TriHealth are forward-thinking leaders and great partners in clinical education. We are eager to help support the Cincinnati community and look forward to a strong partnership in facilitating the education, training, and recruitment processes as they build out their future workforce,” said Ted Chien, President and CEO, Clinician Nexus.

For more information on Clinician Nexus and our comprehensive Student Management solution, please visit www.cliniciannexus.com or contact us at 888.254.3503.

About TriHealth

TriHealth is hospitals, physicians, and the community working together to help people live better. We provide clinical, educational, preventive, and social programs through Bethesda North, Bethesda Butler, Good Samaritan, and McCullough-Hyde hospitals, as well as more than 140 other locations throughout Greater Cincinnati. This includes an ambulatory network, physician practices, research division, employer-based health services, hospice care, and fitness and health facilities. Learn more at trihealth.com, Facebook.com/TriHealth, @TriHealth on X, and YouTube.com/TriHealth.

About Clinician Nexus

Clinician Nexus enables health systems to build a high-quality clinical workforce through transparency and insight into compensation, productivity, and clinical learning using a single software platform. Backed by extensive compensation and technical expertise plus industry-leading data, we deliver innovative approaches to help clients build, reward, and retain their clinical workforce at every stage of the lifecycle. We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding guidance and support as they focus on shaping the future of health care.