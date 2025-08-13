Doppel and Filigran Announce Integration to Strengthen Threat Intelligence Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doppel, a leader in multi-channel social engineering defense, today announced a new technical integration with Filigran, the open-source threat intelligence platform developer behind OpenCTI. This collaboration enables joint customers to seamlessly ingest Doppel’s real-time alert data into OpenCTI, significantly enhancing threat intelligence operations across global enterprises.

Streamlining Threat Intelligence Through Technical Integration

The integration embeds Doppel’s robust alert feed directly into Filigran’s OpenCTI platform. This capability allows security teams to consolidate Doppel's insights into phishing, impersonation, and brand-based threats within a centralized cyber threat intelligence (CTI) infrastructure. With this enriched data pipeline, threat analysts can now move beyond siloed dashboards to a more interconnected, operationalized approach to threat investigation and response.

Doppel’s decision to integrate with OpenCTI was driven by growing demand from Fortune 500 customers, including major airlines and financial institutions, for more streamlined ways to analyze and act upon Doppel-generated alerts. These organizations required the ability to export and visualize Doppel alert data directly within their threat intelligence ecosystems—an issue now fully addressed by the integration.

Analyst-Centric Design for Actionable Intelligence

Unlike integrations focused solely on high-level reporting, the Doppel–OpenCTI integration enhances analyst workflows by enabling advanced data correlation and mapping. Analysts can trace connections between threats, generate custom visualizations, and export annotated graph views for internal stakeholder communication or incident documentation.

Key capabilities include:

This integrated capability ensures that threat intelligence is not just collected, but transformed into a functional asset within the analyst’s daily workflow.

Meeting the Needs of Enterprise Security Teams

Joint customers of Doppel and Filigran, some among the world’s most recognizable Fortune 500 companies, have already begun deploying the integrated solution within their security operations. These teams benefit from more agile intelligence workflows, enhanced situational awareness, and a reduced time-to-action on high-fidelity threat alerts.

“Security teams are under increasing pressure to detect and respond to multi-channel, social engineering threats at scale,” said Doppel Co-founder and CEO, Kevin Tian. “Our integration with OpenCTI answers the call for a more efficient, analyst-centric approach to operationalizing this data. It’s a leap forward in how our joint customers can drive value from threat intelligence.”

“The integration with Doppel represents a significant advancement in how organizations can operationalize threat intelligence," said Samuel Hassine, CEO of Filigran. "By bringing Doppel's real-time social engineering and brand protection insights directly into OpenCTI, we're enabling security teams to transform isolated alerts into comprehensive, actionable intelligence. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to building an open ecosystem where best-in-class security solutions work together seamlessly to protect organizations from sophisticated threats.”

About Doppel

Doppel is the AI-native platform for Social Engineering Defense. Purpose-built to stop modern digital deception, Doppel dismantles the infrastructure behind impersonation, fraud, and brand abuse. The Doppel platform maps and disrupts multi-channel attacks across domains, social media, paid ads, messaging apps, the dark web and more– automating takedowns with agentic AI and a real-time threat graph. Doppel helps leading organizations reduce risk, protect executives, employees, and customers, and stay ahead of the evolving multi-channel threat landscape. Learn more at doppel.com.

About Filigran

Filigran stands out for its expertise in open-source cybersecurity solutions and offers the Filigran eXtended Threat Management (XTM) suite to help organizations anticipate cyberattacks and manage threats end-to-end. The suite currently includes two solutions: OpenCTI, threat intelligence platform to operationalize holistic threat intelligence; and OpenBAS, breach and attack simulation platform to identify critical security gaps and strengthen organizational security posture. Filigran solutions are now trusted by over 6,000 public and private organizations worldwide.