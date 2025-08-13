Amazfit Partners with female Elite Trail Runners Ruth Croft and Rosa Lara Feliu to Drive Innovation in Sports Watches

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today announced a landmark partnership with Ruth Croft, one of the most accomplished trail and ultra runners in the world. The brand also welcomes Rosa Lara Feliu, a fast-rising Spanish mountain runner, to its growing global performance team.

Croft, born and raised in New Zealand, has spent more than a decade at the pinnacle of the sport. Her career includes prestigious wins at the Golden Trail World Series, Mont Blanc Marathon, OCC by UTMB, and Les Templiers, as well as top finishes at the sport’s most competitive ultras. Since stepping up to the ultra distance in 2020, she has claimed victories at Western States Endurance Run 100 miles, Tarawera 100K, and CCC by UTMB, and finished 2nd in her UTMB Mont-Blanc debut in 2024.

Beyond a Sponsorship: Athlete-Driven Innovation

This collaboration goes beyond a traditional sponsorship. With over five years of experience working closely with another leading sports watch brand, Croft brings a unique blend of athlete insight, market expertise, and product development experience to Amazfit.

Croft will contribute in the creation of new products and the refinement of existing ones. Drawing on her deep understanding of performance demands and her meticulous approach to training and racing, she will work closely with Amazfit’s R&D teams to help deliver the most advanced, athlete-focused sports watches on the market.

“I’m equally excited about representing Amazfit on the global stage and getting hands-on with the product development process,” said Ruth Croft. “I’ve spent years understanding what athletes truly need from their sports watches, and I look forward to bringing that knowledge to help Amazfit establish itself as the reference point for innovation and quality in the category.”

“Ruth is more than an elite athlete, she’s a partner in shaping the future of our products,” said Scott Shepley, Head of Global Marketing at Amazfit. “Her combination of world-class performance and deep product knowledge aligns perfectly with our vision to build wearables that perform at the highest level while staying true to the needs of the athletes who wear them.”

Rosa Lara Feliu: A Rising European Force

Joining Croft is Rosa Lara Feliu, a rising star in European mountain running known for her calm, tactical race style and strong connection to the grassroots trail community in Spain. Her breakout performances include top finishes at Marathon du Mont-Blanc and Zegama-Aizkorri, and a victory at Val d’Aran by UTMB. Rosa represents the next generation of elite female athletes blending competitive ambition with authenticity, making her an ideal fit for Amazfit’s growing presence in Southern Europe.

Performance Backed by Technology

Both athletes will integrate Amazfit’s T-Rex 3, the brand’s most rugged GPS adventure watch, into their training and race preparation, along with the lightweight, high-resilience Helio Strap. Built for endurance in extreme environments, the T-Rex 3 delivers advanced tracking for vertical gain, heart rate, recovery, and real-time pacing, critical for navigating technical courses and managing fatigue over long distances.

Building a Global Trail Community

With Croft’s unmatched global credibility and Rosa’s fast-rising influence in Europe, Amazfit continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner to the global endurance community. The brand’s growing investment in performance sport includes partnerships with HYROX, Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, and Bentonville Bike Fest — all part of a long-term strategy to create products and programs built for athletes, by athletes.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline, “Discover Amazing,” encourages individuals to break barriers, exceed expectations, and find joy in every moment. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform, which delivers cloud-based, 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users achieve their wellness goals.

Known for outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won numerous design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is embraced by millions of users, with products available in over 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.