Trex Broadens Western U.S. Reach Through Expansion With IWP

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing products, is expanding its partnership with International Wood Products, LLC (IWP), strengthening its presence in the Western U.S. through increased channel support and enhanced product accessibility. As part of this initiative, IWP will now exclusively stock Trex® decking and railing at its newly opened facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, and continue to do so at all six of its distribution centers across the region.

This development builds on the long-standing success of the Trex-IWP relationship in the Pacific Northwest and California. The addition of IWP’s new facility will further bolster Trex’s coverage in the Intermountain West, a key growth area within the national housing market, while complementing the company’s existing distributor relationships across the region.

“This expansion further strengthens our world-class distribution network which supports market growth and drives customer success,” said Kevin Brennan, Vice President, North American Pro Channel Sales at Trex. “IWP has proven to be a strong Trex partner, and we are pleased they will be expanding their footprint in a region with significant opportunity.”

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Trex and look forward to bringing another great product to our valued customers in Utah and across the Intermountain West,” said Josh Hamilton, President of International Wood Products. “Our relationship with Trex has been built on mutual trust and shared values, and we are incredibly proud of the success we have achieved together. By exclusively stocking Trex decking and railing products at all six of our distribution facilities in the West, including Salt Lake City, we will offer a comprehensive selection of premium solutions to our valued customers across the region.”

Strategic Highlights:

Expanded Market Coverage – Strengthens Trex’s presence in Utah and across the Intermountain West, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to serving the growing housing market with reliable access to industry-leading products.

Comprehensive Product Availability – IWP will stock the full line of Trex decking and railing products, including the new Trex Select™ aluminum and Trex Enhance™ steel railing systems, offering solutions for a wide range of product types and budgets.

Sustained Channel Investment – This move underscores Trex’s strategy to support continued conversion from wood to composite decking and to double its share of the $3.1 billion residential railing market over five years.

This expansion reinforces Trex’s ongoing commitment to channel excellence, long-standing distributor partnerships, and the delivery of high-performance, sustainable outdoor living products. To learn more, visit http://www.trex.com. For more about IWP, visit http://www.iwpllc.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking** 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About International Wood Products

International Wood Products, LLC (IWP) is an independent, full-service stocking distributor and manufacturer of quality building materials providing service to building materials suppliers in the Western United States.