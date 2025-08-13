Andersen Consulting Expands Platform with Alamo Consultores

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its technology transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with Alamo Consultores.

Established in Argentina since 2012, Alamo Consultores is a boutique consulting firm delivering customized technology solutions to clients across Latin America, North America, and Europe. The firm provides end-to-end support across the SAP lifecycle, including implementation, upgrades, and ongoing management, to clients in the retail, manufacturing, finance, logistics, energy, healthcare, and automotive industries. Alamo Consultores’ service offerings span functional and technical consulting, system migrations, sustainability consulting, digital transformation, and outsourcing.

“At Alamo Consultores, we focus on turning complexity into clarity, enabling clients to evolve through technology with flexibility, integrity, and long-term vision,” said Pablo Villamil, founder and CEO. “Becoming a collaborating firm of Andersen Consulting allows us to expand our reach and apply our experience in technology transformation to a wider set of global challenges.”

“Technology transformation doesn’t succeed without the right technical depth and execution,” said Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz. “With a strong focus on ERP and supply chain systems, Alamo Consultores brings a level of precision and implementation experience that enhances our ability to support clients as they modernize their operations and optimize their processes.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.