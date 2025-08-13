ConocoPhillips Awards Halliburton Multi-Year Well Stimulation Services Contract in the North Sea

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (ConocoPhillips) awarded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) a contract to deliver comprehensive well stimulation services to improve well performance and reservoir productivity. The contract spans five years and includes three optional extension periods.

Under the agreement, Tidewater’s vessel, North Pomor, will be transformed into an advanced stimulation vessel designed to efficiently deliver offshore well stimulation services in the North Sea. The improvements will include Octiv® digital fracturing services to maximize stimulation equipment performance and operational efficiency.

“We are pleased to strengthen our longstanding relationship with ConocoPhillips through this important award,” said Mark Dawson, senior vice president, Halliburton Completion and Production division. “This contract win complements our extensive experience in well stimulation and highlights how we execute globally. The combination of our latest technology and our focus on automation and safety is how we maximize value for our customers.”

The contract award highlights Halliburton’s leadership in stimulation services and its strategic focus to deliver integrated solutions for complex offshore environments.

