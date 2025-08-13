eGrowcery and Birdzi Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Retail Solutions

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. & ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eGrowcery, a leading provider of white-label Unified Commerce platforms for the retail food industry, and Birdzi, a pioneer in AI-driven customer intelligence and engagement solutions, announce a partnership aimed at integrating their technologies to deliver enhanced value for grocery retailers nationwide.

This collaboration will empower retailers to seamlessly combine eGrowcery’s robust unified commerce platform with Birdzi’s advanced personalization and customer engagement tools, enabling grocers to deliver tailored shopping experiences, boost shopper loyalty and drive measurable growth in engagement and revenue.

Partnership Benefits for Retailers

Personalized Shopping Journeys : Retailers can leverage AI-driven insights to deliver 1:1 offers and recommendations, increasing basket size and customer retention.

: Retailers can leverage AI-driven insights to deliver 1:1 offers and recommendations, increasing basket size and customer retention. Seamless Integration : The combined solution simplifies operations, integrates with existing POS and back-office systems and accelerates the deployment of digital and in-store technologies.

: The combined solution simplifies operations, integrates with existing POS and back-office systems and accelerates the deployment of digital and in-store technologies. Actionable Shopper Insights : Retailers gain clear visibility into customer behavior, enabling data-driven decisions and more effective marketing campaigns.

: Retailers gain clear visibility into customer behavior, enabling data-driven decisions and more effective marketing campaigns. Enhanced Customer Engagement: The partnership enables real-time, personalized promotions and loyalty rewards, improving the overall shopping experience.

Customer Quote

Corry Lankford, Director of Marketing, Brookshire Brothers, Inc., said:

"The alliance between eGrowcery and Birdzi will help Brookshire Brothers better serve our shoppers at every touchpoint by providing a comprehensive platform for marketing and merchandising outreach. We look forward to the joint innovations they develop."

Executive Quotes

Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery, commented:

"This partnership with Birdzi represents another step forward in our mission to help retailers engage shoppers at every point in their buying journey. By integrating our omnichannel platform with Birdzi’s personalization engine, we’re giving retailers the tools they need to build trust, drive bigger baskets and create lasting customer relationships."

Shekar Raman, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdzi, added:

"Collaborating with market-leading partners like eGrowcery allows us to make our customers’ jobs easier and their businesses more successful. Together, we’re delivering scalable, efficient and tailored solutions that empower retailers to inspire loyalty and deliver curated experiences to every shopper."

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers online, in store and everywhere they engage in the retailer experience. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, unified commerce solution that enables retailers to personalize their own shopper experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

About Birdzi

Birdzi is a customer intelligence and engagement company specializing in AI-driven personalization for grocery retailers. Birdzi’s platform delivers actionable insights, personalized offers, and measurable ROI, helping retailers boost loyalty, increase engagement, and make data-driven decisions.