H2O Innovation Captures New O&M Business

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce the award of three new Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contracts, the renewal of eight projects, and the scope expansion for five existing ones.

The new agreements awarded to H 2 O Innovation serve municipalities, private utilities, and industrial clients located in the states of New York and Texas. They underscore the Corporation’s growing footprint across the United States and reflect its trusted reputation in delivering reliable, high-quality water and wastewater services throughout North America.

In addition to expanding its portfolio with new clients, H 2 O Innovation has renewed several long-standing O&M contracts in the states of New Mexico, New York, and Vermont. These multi-year renewals highlight the strength of the Corporation’s client relationships and its consistent performance in meeting stringent regulatory standards. "With our O&M offices located in Texas, Mississippi, New Hampshire, and New York, and our 750-employee workforce dedicated to our O&M activity, we are determined to provide unparalleled support to all our customers. Together, the new and renewed contracts reinforce our commitment to sustainable water management and operational excellence," said Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H 2 O Innovation.

Finally, the Corporation has also signed project scope expansions for five existing operation and maintenance contracts in the State of New York. These expansions primarily involve the hiring of additional staff to support increased operational demands and ensure continued excellence.

Through its O&M business line, H 2 O Innovation operates water and wastewater systems for cities and businesses across North America, running treatment plants, managing public works departments, and maintaining water collection and distribution networks. The Corporation is proud to serve over 650 facilities across 13 states and one Canadian province.

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on five pillars: (i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, (iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems; (iv) Water Infrastructure Development (WID) is developing WaterHubs®, through performance financing, our turn-key projects can be designed, built and operated at no upfront capital expense to our clients, and (v) Maple and Agri-food, offering a complete line of equipment dedicated to maple syrup production and the agri-food industry. For more information, visit H 2 O Innovation.