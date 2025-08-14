Hy-Vee Health and Oscar Serve Up a New Era of Employer Healthcare

NEW YORK & DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), a leading healthcare technology company in the individual market, and Hy-Vee, Inc., America’s No. 1 grocery store based in the Midwest, are teaming up to introduce a one-of-a-kind healthcare benefit. The landmark health insurance plan saves employers money and gives employees concierge care at an affordable fixed price.

Hy-Vee Health with Oscar* is powered by two industry-leading brands. Together they set a new standard: healthcare made simple. Hy-Vee brings more than 270 retail pharmacies, nearly 300 grocery stores, and concierge primary and urgent care through its joint ownership of Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care. Oscar brings a superior insurance experience with technology solutions that surprise and delight consumers. Oscar and Hy-Vee blend the best each has to offer to deliver high-quality healthcare choices that fit consumer needs – with the network of doctors they want.

“Finding the right healthcare coverage should be as easy as buying milk at Hy-Vee,” said Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar Health. “We are shaping the future of healthcare for consumers and employers. Everyone deserves healthcare that is affordable, convenient, and simple. Our partnership reflects the innovation we are driving in the individual market to exceed expectations across the country.”

Hy-Vee Health with Oscar is launching in Des Moines, Iowa, where Oscar is a fan-favorite with consistently high member satisfaction.1 The plan is available to the 400,000 employees in greater Des Moines2 through their employer on the individual marketplace starting Nov. 1, 2025, for coverage effective Jan. 1, 2026. Employer-backed coverage in the individual market, also known as ICHRA, can save businesses 20% to 30%3 and employees $500 to $1,000 per year.4 5 Hy-Vee and Oscar plan to bring the healthcare benefit to other markets over time.

“Our mission at Hy-Vee is making lives easier, healthier, and happier – and we are taking that commitment to the next level through our partnership with Oscar,” said Aaron Wiese, President of Hy-Vee. “Together, our teams are bringing a healthcare solution to the greater Des Moines community that meets the needs of every lifestyle and budget.”

Employees who enroll in the Hy-Vee Health with Oscar plan have a full suite of healthcare and shopping benefits:

$0 care at Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care clinics: Unlimited access to primary care, 24/7 urgent care, labs, x-rays, select medications, and more – at no cost. This service normally retails for $2,400 for a family of four per year.

Signing up is simple:

Employers & Brokers: Visit HiOscar.com/hy-vee-health/employers or HiOscar.com/hy-vee-health/brokers to learn how to control healthcare costs and offer employees the freedom to find their ideal health coverage.

Visit HiOscar.com/hy-vee-health to get the insurance plan that brings together Hy-Vee's hometown clinics with Oscar's personal support members love. Consumers can also purchase the plan by calling 1-833-419-8482.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is a leading healthcare technology company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving our members. We have been challenging the status quo in the healthcare system since our founding in 2012, and are dedicated to making a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Oscar offers Individual & Family plans and health technology solutions that power the healthcare industry through +Oscar. Our technology drives superior experiences, deep engagement, and high-value clinical care, earning us the trust of approximately 2.0 million members, as of June 30, 2025.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. Hy-Vee was recently named the No. 1 grocery store in America by USA TODAY. Hy-Vee operates multiple health and wellness brands including the pass-through pharmacy benefit manager Vivid Clear Rx, telehealth and online pharmacy provider RedBox Rx, Amber Specialty Pharmacy, and more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy retail locations. Hy-Vee is also a joint owner of Hy-Vee Health Exemplar Care, an Iowa-based medical practice that operates clinics across the Midwest.