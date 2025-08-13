Fundwell Acquires EveryStreet, Uniting Payments, Cash Flow and Capital in One Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fundwell, a leading fintech platform providing fast, flexible, and transparent business financing, today announced the acquisition of EveryStreet, an innovator in accounts receivable (A/R), accounts payable (A/P), and flexible payment enablement. The acquisition brings EveryStreet’s team, including co-founders Logan Shedd, Scott Priddy, and Kevin Park into the Fundwell organization to strengthen its technology and product offerings to businesses around the country.

EveryStreet’s platform is a one-stop shop for managing, distributing, and completing invoices, powered by an embedded checkout solution with a mix of payment and financing capabilities. The platform helps reduce A/R days, improve cash flow, and increase sales conversion, while integrating seamlessly with existing ERP and financial systems to make adoption and scaling simple.

The addition of EveryStreet represents a pivotal step in Fundwell’s evolution from a leading funding marketplace to a full-scale business growth platform. By combining Fundwell’s extensive lender network and credit products with EveryStreet’s A/R and A/P management platform, businesses will have the tools to not only access capital when needed but also to proactively manage their cash flow, bridging short-term needs and long-term financial health.

“This acquisition is about more than adding new technology. When I think about the most successful outcomes we’ve created for our customers, it’s always been about helping them get control of their entire cash flow picture,” said Sruli Anatian, CEO of Fundwell. “EveryStreet gives us a powerful new capability to help businesses manage their receivables, unlock working capital, and even spread out payments on their invoices over time, marking a foundational step in building an end-to-end platform that advises, equips, and finances businesses for long-term success.”

As part of the acquisition, EveryStreet’s technology will be seamlessly integrated into Fundwell’s platform, enhancing its capabilities to help businesses get paid faster, access financing more efficiently, and gain greater control over their cash flow. This integration builds on Fundwell’s mission to move beyond one-time funding transactions to deliver year-round financial tools that support sustainable business growth.

"We founded EveryStreet to help vendors and retailers view their cash position in real-time, providing them with the clarity needed to plan ahead, control expenses, and maximize their profits," said Logan Shedd, Founder of EveryStreet. "For most businesses, cash flow isn't just a metric; it's survival, and by becoming part of Fundwell, we're making it simpler to understand and easier to act on."

The acquisition also brings proven leadership and technical depth to Fundwell. Co-founder and CEO Logan Shedd has built a career at the intersection of payments and embedded finance, holding senior roles in lending, operations, and revenue strategy at companies like Octane Lending, ChargeAfter, and LendingClub. Scott Priddy, co-founder and CTO, is a veteran technologist with decades of experience leading architecture and engineering at fintech and payments leaders, including PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, Ally, Vyze, and BGenerous. Kevin Park, co-founder and CPO, combines product management expertise with a finance background from Wharton, having shaped and implemented strategy and market expansion for high-growth startups and Fortune 500 institutions, including Capital One and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Together with their engineering team in the U.S. and Europe, they strengthen Fundwell’s ability to accelerate innovation and scale.

Sruli Anatian emphasized that the move is not just about technology, but it’s about expanding Fundwell’s role in the financial lives of its business owners. “Businesses shouldn’t only come to Fundwell when they’re in urgent need of capital. They should be plugged into our platform year-round, getting insights on where their cash is coming in, where it’s going out, and how to bridge the gaps before they become crises,” he said.

With the acquisition of EveryStreet, Fundwell is advancing toward its vision of becoming the go-to growth partner for businesses by providing the tools, funding, and guidance they need to not only survive cash flow challenges but to thrive well beyond them. The deal closed on August 11, 2025, and integration is already underway. The first phase of the combined platform is set to debut later this year, marking the beginning of a new chapter in how businesses control, optimize, and grow their financial futures.

About Fundwell

Fundwell is on a mission to redefine business financing with integrity and innovation. By leveraging proprietary AI decisioning and a curated network of lender partners, Fundwell delivers transparent funding options that move at the speed your business demands. Since inception, Fundwell has supported thousands of businesses nationwide, providing over $1 billion in capital to fuel their growth. Learn more at: https://www.fundwell.com/