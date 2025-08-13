-

Coastal Bend LNG and ClassVI.AI Introduce First-of-its-Kind AI Solution for FERC Permit Preparation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coastal Bend LNG, developer of a natural gas liquefaction and export facility along the Texas Gulf Coast, today announced it will be preparing its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) permit application with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from ClassVI.AI, an American start-up leveraging AI to expedite permitting for energy infrastructure projects.

FERC permit applications comprise multiple exhibits detailing project features, environmental impact assessments, engineering designs, and community engagement plans. ClassVI.AI’s neuro-symbolic AI solution prepares content to address FERC’s permit requirements.

“Embedding ClassVI.AI’s secure, generative AI solutions into our permitting workflow is accelerating our preparation for the FERC pre-filing and application process,” said Nick Flores, CEO of Coastal Bend LNG. He added "AI streamlines our internal processes and enables our teams to be focused on community engagement and operational excellence.”

“Our AI solutions are specifically designed to remove the administrative burden from energy infrastructure permitting so companies like Coastal Bend LNG can focus on delivering high quality results for all of their stakeholders,” said Eric Redmond, CEO of ClassVI.AI.

Coastal Bend LNG expects to commence the FERC pre-filing process during 2025. All filings will be reviewed prior to submission by the Energy Regulatory practice of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

About Coastal Bend LNG

Coastal Bend LNG is a privately held energy infrastructure development company dedicated to delivering low-carbon energy to the world. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and operational excellence, the company is at the forefront of unleashing American energy dominance. For more information, visit coastalbendlng.com.

About ClassVI.AI

ClassVI.AI accelerates industrial decarbonization by modernizing energy permitting and regulatory processes with artificial intelligence.

Contacts

Nick Flores, CEO, Coastal Bend LNG
pr@coastalbendlng.com

Eric Redmond, CEO, ClassVI.AI
eric@classvi.ai
503-387-7070

