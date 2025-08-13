Third Annual Putt Putt Fore Puppies Mini Golf Tournament Benefiting Capital Humane Society Returns to Lincoln September 12

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GolfStatus and Dormie Network are teaming up once again for the third annual Putt Putt Fore Puppies Mini Golf Tournament on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Adventure Golf Center. The event brings together the Lincoln-area community for an afternoon of friendly competition while supporting animals in need.

Since its debut in 2023, Putt Putt Fore Puppies has raised an incredible $24,000 to support the Capital Humane Society in serving Lincoln’s homeless pets, assisting pet owners, and educating the public about responsible pet care. In 2024, the community fundraiser drew 250+ participants of all ages and skill levels.

The September 12 event promises even more fun, furry friends, and fundraising power, intending to raise $15,000.

“Putt Putt Fore Puppies is proof that when you combine golf, community, and a great cause, amazing things happen,” said Ashley Stahr, Chief Marketing Officer at GolfStatus and Dormie Network and tournament founder. “GolfStatus and Dormie Network are committed to giving back to our community through this fun, family-friendly event and are thrilled to continue supporting the Capital Humane Society’s important work for the third year.”

The event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. with the shotgun start at 4:30 p.m. Adoptable animals from Capital Humane Society will be onsite to greet players, and the event will feature:

Mini golf with a mission: 18 holes of best-ball play across Adventure Golf’s three fun and challenging courses. The winning team members on each course will take home a custom 3D printed trophy.

Golfer perks: Every golfer will take home a Comfort Colors t-shirt, a tennis ball dog toy, a pet bandana, and other golfer goodies.

Delicious eats: Dinner from Certified Piedmontese, snacks, and drinks to keep participants fueled for fun are included in registration.

Great raffle prizes. Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win tickets to Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Henry Doorly Zoo, or Vala's Pumpkin Patch, plus gift cards to Scheels and New Day Coffee, merchandise packages, and more.

Teams and sponsors can register online at the event website. Team Registration is $160 per foursome, or $200 for the All-In Team Registration (which includes the Team Registration package plus All-Games Package and 12 raffle tickets). Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and local businesses who want to show their support for the cause.

Register a team, become a sponsor, or make a donation at: https://events.golfstatus.com/event/2025-putt-putt-fore-puppies-mini-golf-tournament/

View a video about the 2024 event: https://youtu.be/eUJUodPpRiY?si=yrLh2JY5pxNrYxVc

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Time: 4 - 6 p.m.

Location: Adventure Golf Center, 5901 S 56th St, Lincoln, NE 68516

Cost: Starting at $40 per person or $160 per team

Registration: https://events.golfstatus.com/event/2025-putt-putt-fore-puppies-mini-golf-tournament/

About GolfStatus

GolfStatus helps nonprofits leverage the giving power of golf to raise more dollars, engage supporters, and do more good. Its robust golf event management platform streamlines golf tournaments from start to finish to save time and enhance the overall event experience for golfers, sponsors, and golf facilities. GolfStatus combines powerful technology with practical golf fundraising resources and industry-leading support to make charity golf tournaments easy, approachable, and efficient for organizations of all types and sizes. Learn more at golfstatus.com.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier experience where pure golf meets genuine hospitality. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

About Capital Humane Society

Capital Humane Society serves and unites the Lincoln community by providing resources and support for pet owners, caring for displaced animals, and connecting homeless pets with families through adoption. Learn more at capitalhumanesociety.org.