Infinity Bio, Inc. Partners With the Austrian Institute of Technology to Provide Access to Antibody Reactome Profiling in Europe

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Bio, Inc., a leader in advanced immune system analysis, today announced a new partnership with the Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) to bring its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform to researchers throughout Europe. By integrating Infinity Bio’s groundbreaking MIPSA (Molecular Indexing of Proteins by Self-Assembly) technology with AIT’s established immunomics pipeline and clinical infrastructure, the collaboration will accelerate biomarker discovery and translational research in immunology, virology, autoimmunity, and allergy. Infinity Bio, Inc.’s MIPSA technology achieves unmatched breadth and resolution in mapping the molecular targets of immune responses. The company’s current catalog of antigen panels – VirSIGHT, HuSIGHT, and EnviroSIGHT – blend full-length protein and peptide libraries, providing the most in-depth assays for detecting antibodies targeting all human viruses, self-proteins, or environmental antigens (including allergens, non-viral and microbial proteins), respectively, all in a single test.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the prestigious Austrian Institute of Technology to expand access to our antibody reactome profiling services across Europe,” said Ben Larman, Infinity Bio’s Co-founder and CSO. “AIT’s deep roots in translational science and innovation make them an ideal collaborator as we work to accelerate biomedical discovery and enable new breakthroughs in immunology research.”

Katy Saliba, Infinity Bio’s Director of Scientific Development, added: “By partnering with AIT, we are expanding access to the most advanced antibody profiling platform available. This collaboration brings our MIPSA-based assays into the hands of European researchers, empowering them to generate deeper, more meaningful data in immunology and precision medicine. As someone deeply committed to advancing translational science, I am excited about the discoveries this partnership will catalyze.”

Through this partnership, Infinity Bio’s advanced antibody reactome profiling will become broadly accessible across Europe via AIT’s Vienna-based coordination and infrastructure, with sample processing and analysis at Infinity Bio’s headquarters in Baltimore.

“This collaboration enables us to offer the European research community access to one of the most advanced antibody profiling platforms currently available,” said Dr. Andreas Weinhaeusel, Deputy Head of Molecular Diagnostics at AIT. “By integrating Infinity Bio’s MIPSA technology with AIT’s immunomics pipeline and clinical network, we are advancing our mission to accelerate biomarker discovery and enable more precise, immune-informed medicine across Europe.”

AIT’s Molecular Diagnostics team brings over two decades of expertise in translational diagnostics, biomarker discovery, and assay development. In the specific area of antibody profiling, AIT leverages its proprietary immunomics pipeline by integrating Infinity Bio’s comprehensive MIPSA-based antigen panels.

As a leading innovation hub in Europe, AIT provides cutting-edge multi-omics solutions and customized multiplex testing to support early disease detection, therapy monitoring, and precision medicine.

About Infinity Bio

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform. The company’s core technology, MIPSA, is used to comprehensively analyze the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and environmental antigens (including allergens, non-viral and microbial proteins). Developed at Johns Hopkins University in the Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio's assays are engineered to enable best-in-class quality, data accuracy, turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

About AIT

The Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT) is Austria’s largest applied research institute and a key player in diagnostic innovation. Within its Molecular Diagnostics unit, AIT specializes in non- and minimally invasive diagnostics, biomarker research, bioinformatics, biosensor development, and point-of-care systems. With a comprehensive systems approach and strong translational capabilities, AIT enables industrial and clinical partners to develop and implement next-generation diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes and drive precision medicine. For more information, visit https://molecular-diagnostics.ait.ac.at.