Pilatus Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration with Roche to Evaluate PLT012 in First-in-Human Study in Hepatocellular Carcinoma

EPALINGES, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilatus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel metabolic checkpoint immunotherapies for liver and gastrointestinal cancers, today announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will provide atezolizumab (Tecentriq®), its anti-PD-L1 therapy, to support Pilatus’ upcoming first-in-human Phase 1 trial evaluating PLT012 in combination with atezolizumab in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

PLT012 is Pilatus’ lead immunomodulatory candidate designed to reprogram the fibrotic and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) characteristic of HCC. The investigational combination will be assessed in Pilatus-sponsored clinical trials to assess safety and tolerability.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Roche as we explore the potential synergy between PLT012 and atezolizumab in patients with HCC,” said Raven Lin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Pilatus Biosciences. “Current treatments, including checkpoint inhibitors as monotherapy, often fail to generate durable responses in liver cancer. PLT012’s ability to reshape the TME may enhance immune activation and unlock deeper, more sustained responses when administered in combination with anti-PD-L1 therapies such as atezolizumab.”

“This collaboration represents an opportunity to investigate how modulation of the TME can enhance immune checkpoint blockade in liver cancer,” said Dr. Ann-Lii Cheng, NTU Chair professor and President Emeritus of the NTU Cancer Center of National Taiwan University, and scientific collaborator at Pilatus Biosciences. “Combining PLT012 with atezolizumab has the potential to overcome key mechanisms of resistance in HCC and potentially drive more durable patient response and potentially improve patient outcomes for this aggressive disease.” Dr. Cheng also served as the global principal investigator of the landmark IMbrave150 trial (atezolizumab plus bevacizumab for HCC, published in NEJM 2020).

Atezolizumab, a standard of care treatment for first-line HCC in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin®), will be provided by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for use in Pilatus’ clinical research. HCC is the most common type of primary liver cancer and remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related death worldwide.

Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) and Avastin® (bevacizumab) are registered trademarks of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

About PLT012

PLT012 is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to selectively block CD36-mediated lipid uptake, a key mechanism driving immunosuppression and immune exclusion within the tumor microenvironment. By targeting lipid metabolism, PLT012 exerts a unique mechanism of action: it depletes immunosuppressive cell populations, including Tregs and pro-tumor macrophages, while simultaneously enhancing anti-tumor activities of intratumoral NK cell and cytotoxic CD8+ T cell that are otherwise susceptible to lipid-induced exhaustion. In preclinical studies, PLT012 has demonstrated potent monotherapy efficacy in models of liver malignancies, with a favorable safety profile across species. Leveraging its distinct mechanism of action, PLT012 further acts as a potent sensitizer in combination with anti–PD-L1 therapies, effectively overcoming drug resistance in immune “cold” tumors and liver metastases.

About Pilatus Biosciences

Pilatus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing metabolic checkpoint immunotherapies to address unmet medical needs in cancer and immune-related diseases. Founded in 2022 from the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, and supported by the Cancer Research Institute, Pilatus operates internationally with R&D teams in Switzerland and Taiwan. The company’s lead program, PLT012, targets CD36 to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and restore anti-tumor immunity in solid tumors. For more information, visit www.pilatusbio.com.