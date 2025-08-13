Hipcamp and AllTrails Partner to Launch the Ultimate Late-Summer Adventure Guide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer isn’t over yet, and Hipcamp and AllTrails are helping outdoor lovers make the most of it. The two leading outdoor platforms teamed up on a curated list of ten all-in-one adventures combining trails and nearby campsites for unforgettable end-of-summer escapes.

The partnership is a natural fit. Hipcamp, the world’s #1 app for finding and booking campsites with over 7 million users, and AllTrails, whose platform reaches more than 80 million trailgoers worldwide, share a common mission: to help more people get outside. This collaboration makes it easy to discover and experience a day-to-night or weekend outdoor adventure, at a time when many are eager to make the most of the rest of the season.

From catching the Perseids meteor shower in the desert to soaking in a hot tub under the stars, each curated activity includes three trails and three unique Hipcamp stays. Whether you're interested in hosting a scenic potluck, paddling at sunset, or stargazing in style, there's something on the list for every type of explorer.

“People are craving more meaningful outdoor moments,” said Kristen Vasan, Global Head of Partnerships at Hipcamp. “By pairing incredible trails with equally special places to stay, we’re helping people take the guesswork out of planning and jump straight into memory-making outside.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to inspire people to get outside,” said Claire Gonzalez, Head of Marketing Partnerships at AllTrails. “Hipcamp was the perfect partner to curate all-in-one experiences for our community of millions who love the outdoors.”

Adventures from the 2025 list are:

Each adventure is crafted to maximize time outdoors and minimize planning hassle, perfect for squeezing in one more summer getaway.

To explore the full list and start planning, visit the guide here.

About Hipcamp

Hipcamp is the #1 app to find and book campsites, from national parks to blueberry farms. Hipcamp unifies the world’s camping options across peaceful private spots, iconic public lands, and well-equipped campgrounds to create one app that has everywhere you want to camp. Hipcamp has grown into a community of over 7 million campers who use the app to explore all of their options in one place—tent sites, RV spots, or glamping—and find the perfect site to match their camping style. Each year, Hipcamp helps millions of campers sleep happily under the stars, boosting local economies and biodiversity along the way. Investors include Benchmark, Andreessen Horowitz, and Bond Capital.

About AllTrails

AllTrails is the world’s most popular and trusted platform for outdoor exploration. We connect people to the outdoors, help them discover new places, and elevate their experiences on the trail. With the most comprehensive collection of trails in the world, AllTrails supports inclusive access to nature for a global community of millions of trailgoers. Download AllTrails in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or visit AllTrails.com to learn more.