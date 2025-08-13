Dot Ai Announces First International Reseller to Deliver Smarter Asset Intelligence Solutions in Australia

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dot Ai (Nasdaq: DAIC) (“Dot Ai” or the “Company”), an IoT and AI-based SaaS startup at the forefront of Asset Intelligence technology, today announced its first international distribution partnership with CanTech Group in Australia effective immediately.

This strategic collaboration will see CanTech serve as Dot Ai’s Australia-region reseller and installation partner for the Company’s SaaS platform and proprietary ZiM (Zero Infrastructure Mesh) IoT tracking technologies, giving clients real-time visibility and AI-powered insights into their supply chain and logistics operations.

“As one of Dot Ai’s first partners globally, we’re thrilled to bring their cutting-edge Asset Intelligence technology to our region,” said Matt Candy, Chief Customer Officer at CanTech Group. “This partnership allows us to combine our deep expertise in supply chain and RF networks with Dot Ai’s leading-edge solutions, enabling our clients to ‘know where’ more intelligently, efficiently, and securely.”

Dot Ai’s solutions suite includes minimal infrastructure asset tracking via ZiM IoT, anomaly detection powered by AI, and a SaaS platform built for API integrations and seamless scalability. This technology dramatically reduces manual processes, enhances security, and optimizes operations across industries.

"With our first global partnership, we’re not just entering a new region—we’re establishing a model for future international deployments that blends local expertise with transformative technology," said Dot Ai CEO, Ed Nabrotzky. “By partnering with a trusted regional leader like CanTech, businesses across Australia can now leverage real-time visibility and AI-powered predictive insights without overhauling their existing systems.”

The partnership launches at a pivotal time, as Dot Ai seeks to expand its global footprint. CanTech’s CTO, David Sams, has just completed a strategic training immersion with the Dot Ai team at their headquarters in Las Vegas, ensuring global implementation is world-class from day one. For organizations seeking smarter, scalable Asset Intelligence solutions, this partnership delivers a future-ready pathway to digital transformation.

About Dot Ai

Dot Ai is the defining asset intelligence for the modern supply chain. A powerful AI-driven SaaS platform and patented IoT technology work together to deliver continuous, enterprise-wide visibility—without the blind spots and costly infrastructure of traditional systems. Engineered for integration with your existing ERP, WMS, and other operational tools, Dot Ai provides real-time asset tracking, predictive analytics, and process automation that improve accuracy, enhance security, and reduce risk. Built for flexibility and scalability, Dot Ai solutions work in even the most challenging environments, helping organizations streamline operations, prevent disruptions, and unlock new efficiencies. From manufacturing plants to global logistics networks, Dot Ai empowers you to make smarter, faster decisions that drive revenue growth, strengthen resilience, and improve customer experiences. Discover how Dot Ai is transforming supply chain operations at https://daic.ai.

About CanTech Group

CanTech Group is an Australian specialist technology company helping businesses optimize asset visibility and enhance operations by providing individually curated solutions, delivered with personalized service and attention to detail.

