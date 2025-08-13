Growvana and Kudos Networks Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Asian Brands in U.S. Retail

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Growvana, a leading advanced e-commerce enablement platform, has partnered with Kudos Networks, a global retail enablement firm, to expand Growvana’s reach into the Chinese market and help Asian manufacturers succeed in U.S. e-commerce. This collaboration brings together Growvana’s proven marketplace infrastructure and Kudos’s strong network of trusted Asian brands to accelerate onboarding into Amazon Vendor Central and beyond.

“With Kudos Networks, we’re unlocking access to some of the fastest-growing brands in Asia,” said Rohan Thambrahalli, founder and president of Growvana. “Their deep roots and reputation in the region align perfectly with our mission to help brands grow faster, reduce operational friction, and drive profitability on marketplaces. While tariffs have created uncertainty, many leading Asian brands see this as an opportunity to expand their U.S. presence and get ahead of competitors worldwide.”

Growvana enables qualified Seller Central brands to gain the benefits typically exclusive to direct vendors of prominent U.S. retailers—without the complexities of becoming an actual vendor or supplier. Through predictive inventory analytics, effortless one-click digital onboarding, and integrated financing, Growvana streamlines operations, reduces costs, and accelerates revenue growth. Additionally, Growvana’s partnership with Kudos unlocks a vast ecosystem of brands and manufacturers, further fueling expansion in key international categories such as home goods, consumer electronics, and lifestyle products.

“Kudos is proud to be a bridge between world-class Asian manufacturers and the U.S. retail landscape,” said Miles Chen, founder of Kudos Networks. “Growvana’s platform gives our clients a clear path to scale on Vendor Central and with retailers like Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot. We’re excited to collaborate and drive success for brands ready to expand globally.”

Chen also pointed to economic volatility and tariffs as a key reason the partnership is timely. “Tariffs are a factor impacting many Chinese and other Asian companies,” he said. “But risk and opportunity always come together. The U.S. remains the most robust consumer market in the world—and Chinese manufacturers know the time to move is now. If others are stepping back, this is the moment for bold brands to step forward.”

Together, Growvana and Kudos will co-develop onboarding programs, coordinate brand communications, and help Asian companies diversify from Seller Central to Vendor Central. This strategy has become increasingly attractive as Amazon’s third-party environment grows more competitive.

Brands and manufacturers interested in expanding into the U.S. are encouraged to connect with Growvana and Kudos to explore how this new partnership can accelerate their growth.

For more information visit https://growvana.com.

About Growvana

Growvana is a next-generation e-commerce platform specifically designed to empower marketplace sellers with the advantages typically reserved for direct vendors of leading U.S. retailers—without the traditional vendor complexities. The platform accelerates revenue recognition cycles, optimizes operational costs, and provides powerful predictive inventory forecasts driven by real-time insights into revenue, inventory, and profitability. By significantly reducing operational risks and unlocking innovative business models, Growvana helps Seller Central brands scale profitably.

About Kudos Networks

KUDOS NETWORKS is a cross-border service provider specializing in North American retail channel development and brand operations. With a team of seasoned professionals—many boasting over 20 years of retail industry expertise—we have forged strong partnerships with top North American retailers, including Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s. As an official partner of Walmart and Target, we empower brands with end-to-end solutions, from online platform integration to offline retail expansion, ensuring seamless localization and sustainable growth in the North American market.