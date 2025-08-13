Sun Auto & Tire Service to Automate Supply Chain Operations with RELEX

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sun Auto & Tire Service, one of the country's largest independent tire and service retailers, has selected RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize store and distribution center (DC) forecasting and replenishment across all stores and DCs. RELEX partner RETSCI will support the implementation.

Sun Auto & Tire Service has grown rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, operating over 520 locations and 19 DCs across 24 states. In addition to the parent brand Sun Auto Tire & Service locations, its portfolio includes national network brands such as Sun Devil Auto, Plaza Tire Service, and Greulich's Automotive. The company is now advancing its capabilities to be best-in-class, utilizing the RELEX automated, AI-driven platform to gain the scalability and precision needed to meet increasing operational demands and to handle product assortment.

The aftermarket auto part and tire markets presents distinct challenges that make accurate planning critical. Limited demand history for thousands of SKUs, complex supply chains with multiple suppliers, and the need for precise inventory management create operational complexity. Parts and tires must be available when customers need them, but overstocking ties up capital and warehouse space. RELEX will address these challenges by improving inventory quality and availability across Sun Auto & Tire Service's supply chain while enabling data-driven purchasing decisions that align with financial goals.

With RELEX, Sun Auto & Tire Service will gain improved demand forecasting, automated replenishment, and purchase optimization capabilities. These capabilities will improve product availability, reduce excess inventory, and provide the visibility needed to make informed buying decisions that maximize margins across their growing network.

“To support Sun Auto's rapid growth, it’s vital that we use the most cutting-edge technology available for more informed decision-making,” said Jonathan Barnette, VP Supply Chain, Sun Auto & Tire Service. “We've reached a critical mass. RELEX will provide the scalability and efficiency we need to continue delivering exceptional service to our customers.”

“Sun Auto & Tire Service has reached a pivotal growth stage,” said Frank Lord, Chief Revenue Officer, RELEX Solutions. “With the configurable, unified RELEX, they’ll gain the precision and automation to scale smartly, optimize inventory, and improve service across all locations.”

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions delivers a unified supply chain planning platform for retailers and manufacturers, enabled by proven AI technology. We help companies optimize demand forecasting, replenishment, merchandising, pricing and promotions, supply chain operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. Brands like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Circle K, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, Rituals, The Home Depot, and Systemair trust RELEX to increase product availability, boost sales, deliver actionable insights, improve sustainability, and drive profitable growth. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

About Sun Auto Tire & Service

Sun Auto Tire & Service is a national network of neighborhood tire and service facilities united by their driver commitment to Clarity, Confidence, and Customer Care. One of the country's largest independent tire and service retailers with a network of over 500 locations, Sun Auto delivers the trusted, personal service of a local tire and service center backed by the technology and resources of a national provider. At Sun Auto, guests enjoy clear-as-day communication and expert service from certified technicians - and are empowered to make informed decisions about their vehicles. Whether it’s a routine inspection or a major repair, Sun Auto keeps you in the driver's seat. Learn more at www.sun.auto.