Brivo Enhances Security Suite with Launch of Brivo Visitor Management, Powered by Envoy

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brivo, the global leader in cloud-native unified physical security, today announced a strategic partnership with Envoy. The integration brings Envoy’s workplace platform, designed to connect people, spaces, and data, into Brivo Security Suite. Together, Brivo Visitor Management powered by Envoy merges workplace experience with physical security, eliminating silos and enabling a modern, secure sign-in process that scales from single offices to Fortune 500 enterprises.

This partnership makes visitor management simpler, more secure, and dramatically boosts front-desk security by automating approvals, notifications, and compliance tracking. Unlike fragmented solutions that force organizations to juggle multiple platforms, this best-of-breed approach integrates visitor management directly with access control, video intelligence, and intrusion detection. The result: comprehensive situational awareness, centralized audit trails, and a frictionless guest experience, all in one powerful dashboard.

“Today's visitor experience requires a unified platform for access control and visitor management,” said Steve Van Till, Chief Executive Officer at Brivo. “Our partnership with Envoy makes this a reality by integrating their best-in-class visitor experience directly into the Brivo Security Suite. Our customers can now enjoy the benefits of effortless invitations, tailored access permissions for every location, and simplified visitor management all within the Brivo Security Suite.”

Brivo Visitor Management, powered by Envoy, enables customers to:

Deliver streamlined guest experiences: Self-serve kiosks and pre-registration reduce wait times.

Automate visitor credentialing: Template permissions by site, schedule, or visitor type.

Ensure compliance and audit readiness: Get detailed logs, conduct watchlist screening, and support background checks.

Simplify management: Oversee access, video, and visitor activity in one platform.

Built on Envoy’s workplace management infrastructure, trusted by over 16,000 facilities globally, this new solution ensures enterprise-grade performance and scalability. Designed to meet Brivo’s rigorous security and compliance standards, the platform leverages Brivo’s expertise in unified physical security to deliver a secure and data-rich visitor experience.

“This first of its kind partnership is really an exciting one. We're making it easy for customers to get best-of-breed products without compromise: top-tier physical security operations by Brivo along with top-tier visitor and employee experiences from Envoy,” said Larry Gadea, Founder and CEO of Envoy. “There's no better combination out there for operating modern and scalable facilities. We're excited to start with our Visitors product and look forward to further transforming the workplace together.”

Learn more about our visitor management and unified physical security platform at brivo.com.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc. is the leading global provider of cloud-based physical security. Its unified platform, Brivo Security Suite, brings together access control, video intelligence, visitor management, and intrusion into a single view, centralizing security across 10 or 10,000 locations. Since pioneering cloud-based access control more than 20 years ago, Brivo is trusted by over 20 million users across 60 countries to protect people, property, and data. Learn more at www.brivo.com.

About Envoy

Envoy empowers over 16,000 workplaces and properties around the globe to redefine how their workplaces run. We connect people, spaces, and data in one seamlessly integrated workplace platform, providing a single solution to manage every aspect of any facility, anywhere. Companies of all sizes can deliver unrivaled employee and visitor experiences to optimize working together in-person. By capturing data and space usage across multiple sources, we help customers make informed workplace resourcing and investment decisions–all while supporting the requirements of operating a secure, safe and fully compliant workplace. We power the places where people work best together.