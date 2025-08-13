Aspen Avionics Selected by Joby Aviation to Supply NexNav Mini GPS-SBAS Receiver for eVTOL

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Avionics, a leader in certified avionics and GNSS/GPS core technologies, is proud to announce that its NexNav® Mini GPS-SBAS Receiver Circuit Card Assembly (CCA) has been selected by Joby Aviation for integration into the Vehicle Navigation Computer (VNC) of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

"This partnership highlights our shared vision for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future in the skies" - Dan O'Donnell, SVP & GM Advanced Avionics, AIRO Group Holdings / Aspen Avionics

The NexNav Mini GPS-SBAS Receiver CCA is FAA TSO-C204 Class Beta 1 authorized and delivers high-integrity position, velocity, and precise time data to the VNC—mission-critical for autonomous navigation and advanced flight safety systems.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Joby Aviation, a company that is leading the way in transforming air mobility,” said Dan O'Donnell, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Avionics, AIRO, and leader of Aspen Avionics. “Supplying our NexNav Mini for the Joby eVTOL marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enabling the next generation of electric aviation. This partnership highlights our shared vision for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future in the skies.”

Aspen’s NexNav Mini has a long history of dependable use in general and business aviation. Its integration into an eVTOL platform like Joby’s aircraft eVTOL signals a major step forward in applying certified avionics to the rapidly developing world of urban air mobility (UAM).

About Aspen Avionics, Inc.

Based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Aspen Avionics specializes in bringing the most advanced display and sensor technology from the commercial and business aviation markets into general aviation cockpits—and budgets. Together, our Evolution Flight Display System, and NexNav™ GPS sensors help enable the aviation community to affordably meet the FAA’s NextGen mandate. Aspen is also responsible for introducing the industry’s first wireless technology that enables transmission of flight plans from an iPad to certified avionics with its patented Connected™ Panel. At Aspen Avionics, we design products to be affordable, easy to install, and easy to own. Aspen Avionics is a wholly owned subsidiary of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRO).

About AIRO

AIRO (Nasdaq: AIRO) is a technologically differentiated aerospace, autonomy, and air mobility platform targeting 21st century aerospace and defense opportunities. AIRO is organized into four operating segments, each of which represents a critical growth vector in the aerospace and defense market: Drones, Avionics, Training, and Electric Air Mobility. www.theairogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

