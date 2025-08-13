Middleburg and Capital City Real Estate Close on Prime Fairfax Land Parcel for 260-Unit Luxury Multifamily Development

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Middleburg, a leading developer of rental housing throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt, today announced the closing of a Co-GP development with Capital City Real Estate. The partnership has secured land and financing for The Botanist, a 260-unit luxury Class A multifamily community strategically located at 10350 Eaton Place in Fairfax, Virginia.

With over four decades of combined experience in multifamily investment, development and management, Middleburg and Capital City Real Estate are positioned to break ground immediately. The project will transform the site into a luxury, amenity-rich residential community, with first units expected to deliver Q3 2027.

"Through our growing co-GP platform, we're able to combine decades of multifamily expertise with local market knowledge to deliver best-in-class investment opportunities," said Kory Geans, Chief Investment Officer at Middleburg. "The Botanist is a strong example of how our collaborative model creates value by aligning experienced sponsors who share common investment principles and commitment to excellence. This partnership allows us to offer investors an optimized development with proven operators, shared vision, operational control and full transparency throughout the process.”

The Botanist will include a single seven-story residential building with 260 units on approximately three acres. Strategically located at the intersection of Route 66, Route 29 (Lee Highway), and Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road), the property offers exceptional regional connectivity. It is also five minutes from the Vienna Metro Station (Orange Line), providing access to major employment centers including Tysons, the Dulles Tech Corridor, Washington, D.C., and National Landing – home to Amazon HQ2.

After a nearly four-year entitlement process in alignment with the City of Fairfax Comprehensive Plan, the project represents a rare new supply opportunity in an infill market with limited Class A mid-rise development currently under construction. It reflects both the strength of the Fairfax rental market and the quality of the planned community.

Chris Love, Managing Partner at Capital City Real Estate, added: "We're thrilled to partner with Middleburg on The Botanist, in creating a best-in-class multifamily community at the heart of the dynamic Northern Virginia market. Both organizations are deeply experienced in markets with strong fundamentals, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional product that will serve the Fairfax community for years to come."

Located across from Amazon Fresh and steps from Orangetheory Fitness, The Botanist will offer residents convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Nearby options include fast-casual restaurants like Chipotle, Cava and Shake Shack; full-service dining at The Cheesecake Factory and Bartaco; and more than 30 shops, 37 restaurants and entertainment venues – including the Angelika Film Center – at the Mosaic District.

The building will feature a range of thoughtfully designed floorplans, from junior one-bedrooms to three-bedroom layouts, as well as market-leading amenities including a resort-style pool, fitness center, co-working spaces, ground-floor retail and an integrated parking garage. The project incorporates sustainable design elements and is pursuing Green Globe certification.

About Middleburg

Middleburg is a leading real estate investment firm maximizing stakeholder value through a socially conscious, fully integrated approach to the acquisition, development, construction, and management of high-quality, attainable rental housing. With over two decades of multifamily sponsorship, Middleburg has acquired, developed, and financed extensive multifamily units across numerous transactions since 2004. For more information, please visit www.middleburg.com.

About Capital City Real Estate

At Capital City Real Estate, our passion is to create high quality, distinctly designed properties in dynamic neighborhoods. Since 2006, we have successfully delivered over 40 unique projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Currently, CCRE currently has five projects under construction or in predevelopment with a total capitalization of $425 million. CCRE has offices in both Atlanta, Washington DC, and an expanding presence in Charlotte. For more information, please visit www.capcityre.com.