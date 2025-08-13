ENEOS Corporation Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Japan’s leading energy company, the ENEOS Corporation (“ENEOS”), has joined as a member. The AECC is a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the vehicle, mobility, and computing convergence.

As a member of the Consortium, ENEOS will collaborate with AECC members to evaluate the work being done by mobile network operators, automotive manufacturers, communication, cloud and other related technology standards bodies and technology communities to ensure that new technologies and standards will meet the future needs of connected vehicles.

The ENEOS Group has contributed to societal development and the creation of a vibrant future through creativity and innovation in energy, resources, and materials. In the mobility sector, ENEOS plays a vital role as part of the social infrastructure by providing energy supply and maintenance services through their service stations (SS). Furthermore, to address the massive amounts of data and communication needs generated by rapidly evolving connected cars, ENEOS is seeking more efficient approaches that integrate energy, mobility, and information technology.

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle best practices, proofs of concept and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s vision is to create a new era where connected vehicles use high-volume data to help improve safety, sustainability, reliability and the driving experience.

“We're very pleased to welcome ENEOS to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "ENEOS has the technology and experience to make an invaluable contribution to AECC’s work, as we collaborate on solutions for the next generation of the connected vehicle."

About ENEOS

ENEOS Group is Japan’s leading energy company with manufacturing and sales facilities throughout the world. The Group has developed businesses in the energy segments, from upstream to downstream. While fulfilling our responsibility of providing a stable supply of energy and materials both now and in the future, we will realize a carbon neutral society through energy transition. This is also a great challenge for mankind, and we, the ENEOS Group, will maximize our corporate value by steadily taking on the challenge.

For more information, visit https://www.eneos.co.jp/english/

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.