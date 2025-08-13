Manchester United Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Coca-Cola

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is delighted to announce a new three-year partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, naming Coca-Cola as the club’s Official Carbonated Soft Drinks Partner in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The partnership will see Coca-Cola headline across matchdays and fan experiences, offering fans the perfect refreshment at Old Trafford and beyond. The agreement includes pouring rights for Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fanta Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Dr Pepper, and Dr Pepper Zero — providing a wide range of carbonated options at the stadium.

Manchester United and Coca-Cola will work closely together to bring fans even closer to the club through engaging activations, digital content and community-driven initiatives - all designed to create memorable experiences for our fans across the UK and Europe, and moments to truly ‘Drink it In’.

Marc Armstrong, Chief Business Officer at Manchester United, said: "Coca-Cola and Manchester United are two of the world’s most iconic brands, each with a proud history of bringing people together. We are forming a partnership that will go beyond matchday refreshments at Old Trafford - creating engaging and memorable experiences that connect our fans to the club in fresh and impactful ways."

Elodie Peribere, Senior Marketing Director, Coca-Cola, said: "Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football, with a legacy of greatness and a fanbase that spans generations. We’re proud to partner with the club to deliver uplifting and refreshing experiences for supporters through our leading carbonated brand, Coca-Cola."

This partnership also complements Coca-Cola’s ongoing league-wide agreement with the Premier League and further reinforces its commitment to connecting with football fans in meaningful ways.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 147-year football heritage we have won 69 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate, and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

About Coca-Cola Great Britain

Coca-Cola Great Britain is responsible for marketing 13 brands and over 55 products to consumers across Great Britain. Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable and recognisable brands, our company portfolio includes Fanta, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Oasis, glaceau smartwater, Schweppes and Powerade. For more information, visit Coca-Cola GB at https://www.coca-cola.co.uk or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cocacolagbi