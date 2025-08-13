KIOXIA Advances AI Server Infrastructure Scalability, Accelerating Storage Performance and Density

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced high-capacity, high-efficiency data storage solutions designed to support AI-scale workloads and reduce power and cooling requirements with Dell Technologies. Leveraging KIOXIA LC9 Series 245.76 terabyte (TB) NVMe™ SSDs, Dell systems enable organizations to manage multi-petabyte data sets and modernize their infrastructure to support generative AI and machine learning applications.

“SSDs like the KIOXIA LC9 Series combined with Dell PowerEdge servers offer high-capacity, power-efficient solutions tailored for advanced AI workloads while optimizing TCO and data center footprints.” Share

KIOXIA LC9 Series SSDs deliver up to 245.76 TB of flash-based storage with PCIe® 5.0 performance in high-density form factors, including 2.5-inch, E3.S, and E3.L. They offer a compelling alternative to an equivalent capacity of traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), which have limited performance and can have higher operational costs. By replacing multiple HDDs per slot, KIOXIA LC9 Series SSDs better utilize GPUs, free up drive bays, and reduce cooling requirements. This results in a more efficient use of space and power, enabling organizations to scale AI infrastructure without expanding their physical footprint or energy consumption.

“Together, Dell Technologies and KIOXIA have a long history of enabling scalable infrastructure for data-driven applications,” said Arun Narayanan, senior vice president, Compute and Networking, Dell Technologies. “SSDs like the KIOXIA LC9 Series combined with Dell PowerEdge servers offer high-capacity, power-efficient solutions tailored for advanced AI workloads while optimizing TCO and data center footprints.”

Built with KIOXIA BiCS FLASH™ generation 8 3D flash memory using 32-die QLC stacking and innovative CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, the KIOXIA LC9 Series enables compact, large-capacity SSDs ideal for the demands of AI infrastructure—from training large language models (LLMs) to powering inference pipelines like retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

“Enterprises today are pushing the limits of their data center infrastructure to stay competitive in the AI era,” said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit at KIOXIA America, Inc. “With our KIOXIA LC9 Series SSDs, together with Dell Technologies we’re removing storage bottlenecks, driving higher rack-density and enabling more sustainable, scalable systems that make the most of every GPU and each watt of power.”

KIOXIA LC9 Series NVMe SSD Key Features Include:

Industry’s first 1 245.76 TB SSD, utilizing KIOXIA BiCS FLASH™ generation 8, 32-die stack QLC memory packages

245.76 TB SSD, utilizing KIOXIA BiCS FLASH™ generation 8, 32-die stack QLC memory packages Designed for AI applications and data lakes

Capacities starting at 30.72 TB and up to 245.76 TB

Designed to PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications

Available in 2.5-inch, E3.S and E3.L form factors

Dual port for server and high-availability storage systems

This continued collaboration builds on more than two decades of innovation between KIOXIA and Dell Technologies. Together, the companies have delivered storage industry milestones, including the first enterprise deployments of PCIe 5.0 EDSFF E3.S2, 24G SAS3, and Value SAS4 technologies.

The KIOXIA LC9 Series 245.76 TB SSD was featured in a live demo at the Future of Memory and Storage 2025, August 5-7, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.kioxia.com, and follow the company on X, formerly known as Twitter and LinkedIn®.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems. For more information, please visit kioxia.com.

© 2025 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

As of July 21, 2025, based on KIOXIA survey. https://americas.kioxia.com/en-us/business/news/2021/ssd-20211108-2.html https://americas.kioxia.com/en-us/business/news/2020/ssd-20200616-1.html https://americas.kioxia.com/en-us/business/news/2018/ssd-20180619-1.html

Definition of SSD capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a kilobyte (KB) as 1,000 bytes, a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes, a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes, and a kibibyte (KiB) is 1,024 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

The flash memory capacity is calculated as 1 terabit (1 Tb) = 1,099,511,627,776 (2^40) bits, and 1 terabyte (1 TB) = 1,099,511,627,776 (2^40) bytes.

2.5-inch indicates the form factor of the SSD and not its physical size.

Read and write speed may vary depending on various factors such as host devices, software (drivers, OS etc.), and read/write conditions.

Dell Technologies, Dell, and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

NVMe and NVMe-MI are registered or unregistered trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

LinkedIn is a trademark of LinkedIn Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.