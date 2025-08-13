Customer-Centric Innovation Takes the Spotlight in Mitel and L-SPARK Unified Communications Accelerator

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitel, a global leader in business communications, and L-SPARK, Canada's leading software accelerator, are excited to announce the companies selected from a competitive pool of international applicants for the Mitel Unified Communications Accelerator. This pivotal step in the Accelerator program offers these innovative companies an opportunity to further integrate their technologies with Mitel’s unified communications ecosystem.

The Accelerator, powered by L-SPARK Select, provides participants with direct access to experts, technical resources, and go-to-market mentorship, designed to accelerate practical innovation with a clear focus on customer value. From AI-powered agent tools to real-time IoT insights and next-gen user authentication, these solutions are designed to solve real-world challenges in communication, collaboration, and customer experience.

“We created the Accelerator to spark innovation that solves tangible problems for customers,” said Luiz Domingos, Chief Technology Officer at Mitel. “This cohort brings a strong mix of creativity, technical talent, and real-world applicability. By working closely with these companies, we’re shaping next-generation solutions that integrate seamlessly into customers’ ecosystems and deliver measurable value.”

Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director of L-SPARK, noted, “The selected companies have demonstrated strong potential to leverage Mitel’s ecosystem effectively. We’re looking forward to supporting their journey through mentorship and resources to drive their growth and market readiness.”

Meet the Companies:

IDgo: IDgo provides a secure and efficient mobile-based user authentication service that safeguards against impersonation and account takeovers, enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency across multiple engagement channels.

Intelocate : Intelocate is an operations consolidation, execution, and issue resolution platform designed specifically for multi-location businesses. By unifying task management, issue tracking, and team communication into a single intuitive solution, Intelocate empowers organizations to streamline day-to-day operations, improve visibility across all locations, and accelerate problem resolution.

Micrometrics : Micrometrics is transforming guest communications for the hospitality industry by automating and orchestrating guest calls with AI. Addressing a major pain point—where up to 38% of guest calls in full-service hotels go unanswered—they offer a platform that routes calls to the optimal mix of AI agents and staff, unifies all guest interactions in real time, and automates ticketing and follow-up.

MosaicVoice : MosaicVoice uses AI to deliver real-time, context-aware compliance support for heavily regulated contact centers, such as in healthcare and hospitality. The solution delivers real-time agent guidance, post-call QA automation, and actionable insights to boost compliance, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

SuitePad : SuitePad provides hotels worldwide with in-room tablets that modernize the guest experience by making it seamless to order amenities and communicate with hotel services, driving new revenue opportunities and enhancing guest satisfaction.

TeamMate Technology : TeamMate maximizes the value of Microsoft Teams for hybrid telephony by integrating Teams with Mitel systems for better customer experiences. Their solution solves the challenge of fragmented communications when PBX and Teams users interact, enabling seamless workflows for organizations that depend on both platforms.

Typewise : TypeWise offers an AI-powered customer service platform for enterprises. Their next-gen AI agents go beyond traditional chatbots by proactively understanding customer needs, planning and executing actions, and providing flexible, intelligent service that boosts efficiency and customer satisfaction for organizations of any size.

: TypeWise offers an AI-powered customer service platform for enterprises. Their next-gen AI agents go beyond traditional chatbots by proactively understanding customer needs, planning and executing actions, and providing flexible, intelligent service that boosts efficiency and customer satisfaction for organizations of any size. Zendelity: Command Center is a mobile-first platform that connects frontline operations with real-time IoT data, ensuring critical tasks are completed and audited to reduce risk and improve operational efficiency.

For more information about the Mitel Unified Communications Accelerator, visit l-spark.com.