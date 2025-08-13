ABNB Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Loans

CHESAPEAKE, Va. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABNB Federal Credit Union (ABNB), a member-owned financial institution serving over 76,000 members nationwide, has announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to offer personal loans to more consumers.

“At ABNB we’re more than just rates and products, we’re here to walk alongside our members for life,” said Michael McNabb, ABNB’s Chief Lending Officer. “Through our partnership with Upstart, we’re expanding access to inclusive, digital personal lending making it easier for more people to become part of the ABNB community and reach their personal goals.”

ABNB Federal Credit Union began lending as a partner on the Upstart Referral Network in May 2025. As part of the Upstart Referral Network, individuals who qualify through Upstart.com and align with the credit union’s credit criteria are guided into a smooth, ABNB-branded experience; making it easy to become a member and complete their loan process online.

“We’re excited to welcome ABNB Federal Credit Union to the network of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “As part of the Upstart Referral Network, ABNB is extending its personal lending offerings to reach new members online during a time of financial need.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

About ABNB Federal Credit Union (ABNB)

ABNB Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution serving over 76,000 members nationwide. For more than 65 years, we've helped individuals, families, and small businesses reach their financial goals. With 14 branches across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina, plus nationwide access to service centers and surcharge-free ATMs, ABNB offers simple, secure, and accessible banking. Enjoy better rates, lower fees, and personalized service that puts people first. Experience the ABNB difference at ABNBfcu.org.