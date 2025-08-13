CyberArk Achieves Cloud Service Provider Security Standard Certification From Dubai Electronic Security Center

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in identity security, today announced that it has received Cloud Service Provider (CSP) certification from Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC). This certification means that CyberArk has demonstrated compliance with the security standards required to be able to provide secure cloud services to the Dubai government and semi-government entities at this time. CyberArk continues to expand its portfolio of global certifications as part of a broader strategy to strengthen collaboration with governments worldwide and support their evolving cybersecurity mandates. This latest certification marks a significant step in the company’s continued growth within the UAE.

The CSP security standard is an essential part of DESC’s initiative to strengthen cybersecurity across Dubai and is based on internationally recognized frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001. By meeting the stringent requirements of this standard, CyberArk is now able to offer SaaS identity security products to government organizations while helping to ensure that they meet local data protection and cybersecurity laws. As these organizations generate and handle growing volumes of sensitive data, they are prime targets for cyberattacks, making cloud security essential to safeguard their systems.

“Achieving the Cloud Service Provider Security Standard from DESC is a key step for public sector customers aiming to select CyberArk to secure their digital assets,” said Eduarda Camacho, Chief Operating Officer at CyberArk. “This certification assures organizations in Dubai and across the UAE that CyberArk’s cloud security services are recognized by the Government of Dubai as meeting security and compliance standards. As the emirate continues its digital transformation, CyberArk will help provide the secure, zero-trust based foundation organizations need to modernize and migrate to the cloud.”

Obtaining CSP certification builds on the 2024 launch of UAE-based SaaS products from the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. It is another marker of CyberArk’s ongoing commitment to developing solutions that meet the specific needs of customers around the world, enabling organizations to adopt CyberArk’s AI-powered identity security platform while complying with data sovereignty requirements. The certification covers a range of cloud-based CyberArk products, which allow organizations to apply the right level of privilege controls to all identities, human and machine:

CyberArk Privilege Cloud secures privileged access for IT and cloud ops teams, discovering roles and accounts and securing their use, for measurable risk reduction over time. CyberArk applies controls within native IT tooling, with unified support for vaulted credentials and Zero Standing Privileges across shared and federated access models.

Identity Administration is the centralized user management function of CyberArk Identity Security Platform Shared Services, providing a single interface for provisioning users and setting up authentication for users of the Shared Services platform.

Secure Infrastructure Access (SIA) is a non-intrusive, agentless SaaS solution that isolates and monitors privileged sessions to organizational assets wherever they are located.

CyberArk’s commitment to security and compliance is underscored by its work to meet industry certifications including FIDO2, ACN, SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 and FedRAMP®. These certifications validate CyberArk’s adherence to best practices in security, privacy, and governance, providing customers with the assurance that sensitive data and digital assets are protected by leading identity security solutions.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security, trusted by organizations around the world to secure human and machine identities in the modern enterprise. CyberArk’s AI-powered Identity Security Platform applies intelligent privilege controls to every identity with continuous threat prevention, detection and response across the identity lifecycle. With CyberArk, organizations can reduce operational and security risks by enabling zero trust and least privilege with complete visibility, empowering all users and identities, including workforce, IT, developers and machines, to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere. Learn more at cyberark.com.