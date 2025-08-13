-

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-8 MAX to Virgin Australia

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to Virgin Australia. This is the third and final aircraft to deliver to the carrier from ACG’s order book with Boeing.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2025, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

Contacts

Media Relations
MediaRelations@AviationCapital.com

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@AviationCapital.com

Industry:

Aviation Capital Group LLC

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#acg
#aviation
#aviationfinance
#aviationindustry
#virginaustralia

Contacts

Media Relations
MediaRelations@AviationCapital.com

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@AviationCapital.com

Social Media Profiles
Aviation Capital Group
More News From Aviation Capital Group LLC

Aviation Capital Group Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. ACG’s financial statements and investor presentation for the second quarter of 2025 are available on its website at https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/investors/. “ACG continued to deliver solid performance with record earnings in the first half of 2025 driven by robust operating lease revenue, profitab...

Aviation Capital Group to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 13, 2025

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. ACG’s financial statements and investor presentation for the second quarter will be posted on its website at https://www.aviationcapitalgroup.com/investors/. About Aviation Capital Group Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asse...

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-8 MAX to Virgin Australia

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to Virgin Australia. This is the second of three aircraft to deliver to the carrier from ACG’s order book with Boeing. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical...
Back to Newsroom