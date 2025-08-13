Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-8 MAX to Virgin Australia

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to Virgin Australia. This is the third and final aircraft to deliver to the carrier from ACG’s order book with Boeing.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of June 30, 2025, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.