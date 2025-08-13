AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of Midland National Life Insurance Company (Midland National) and North American Company for Life and Health Insurance (North American) (both domiciled in West Des Moines, IA). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of Sammons Financial Group, Inc. (Delaware). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aa-” (Superior) of Sammons Financial Group Global Funding. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Sammons Financial Group, Inc. is an intermediate holding company for Midland National and North American, and is indirectly owned by Sammons Enterprises, Inc. Midland National and North American are the group’s key life/health insurance subsidiaries and jointly referred to as Sammons Financial Group (SFG). (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs).

The ratings reflect SFG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

SFG has a very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The group’s overall balance sheet strength has been supported by good liquidity and strong cash flows from operations. The group also has demonstrated financial flexibility with access to the capital markets if needed and access to the Federal Home Loan Bank. SFG maintains strong interest coverage ratios, and financial leverage remains well within AM Best guidelines for its current ratings. While SFG maintains very strong balance sheet metrics, AM Best notes that the use of surplus notes and captive financing solutions, as well as the use of a Bermuda-based reinsurance affiliate, reduces the overall quality of capital.

SFG’s operating earnings remained strong as it increased earnings year over year due to positive actuarial unlocking, favorable mortality and strong sales while maintaining favorable spreads. The company benefited from an increase in assets under management, favorable results in the annuities segment, and consistent net investment income from a portfolio that is predominately bonds, mortgage loans and alternative assets. The alternative investment portfolio has performed well over the longer term, but it has added an element of earnings volatility at times as these investments are marked-to-market.

SFG continues to benefit from its diverse distribution platform, which includes personal producing agents, independent marketing organizations, the registered investment adviser channel, broker/dealers and banks, as well as credit unions. Product offerings, in its core lines of business, have a favorable market position. SFG also maintains an extensive dynamic ERM program that is commensurate with its risk profile.

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Sammons Financial Group, Inc.:

- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2032

- “a-” (Excellent) on $850 million 3.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2031

- “a-” (Excellent) on $200 million 7% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

- “a-” (Excellent) on $750 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes, due 2034

Sammons Financial Group Global Funding — “aa-” (Superior) program rating

- “aa-” (Superior) on all outstanding notes issued under the program

