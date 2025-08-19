Signalyst Partners with Innowise to Launch Advanced Investment Signal Platform

ESCHBORN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Signalyst, a provider of scientifically-backed investment signals, today announced the launch of its cutting-edge investment signal platform developed in partnership with global technology firm Innowise. The new infrastructure makes institutional-grade quantitative investment protection accessible to a broader range of investors, potentially reshaping how market participants navigate financial crises and volatile market conditions.

"Our partnership with Innowise has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life," said Konrad Sippel, CEO & Co-Founder at Signalyst. Share

The launch comes at a critical time, when traditional investment approaches face challenges amid market volatility and economic uncertainty. By leveraging established, scientific models to derive actionable signals and making them accessible through the platform developed with Innowise, Signalyst democratizes access to sophisticated financial indicators otherwise not available outside large financial institutions.

Disrupting Traditional Investment Risk Management

The platform lies at the core, providing investors with sophisticated quantitative analysis capabilities that integrate seamlessly into existing investment processes. Signalyst's Bayesian Change Point Detection methodology – a statistical approach with applications spanning from pandemic modeling to industrial diagnostics – delivers objective, model-based assessments of market phase transitions that enhance both passive strategies and active investment approaches.

Investment managers can leverage the signals as unbiased quantitative inputs for portfolio construction, while asset allocators gain clear quantitative assessments across various asset classes for both tactical and strategic allocation decisions. Financial advisors benefit from objective, model-based market assessments that help preserve capital during bear markets and identify opportunities in bull markets.

"Our partnership with Innowise has been instrumental in bringing our vision to life," said Konrad Sippel, CEO & Co-Founder at Signalyst. "They understood our need for a scalable and modern data platform that effortlessly delivers financial data to clients. The result exceeds our expectations in both functionality and design."

Comprehensive Digital Infrastructure

Innowise delivered two integrated solutions for Signalyst:

Website and Corporate Design Platform:

Complete visual identity development and branding guidelines

Modern, flexible website built on future-proof technology

Self-service content management capabilities for business users

Professional presentation of complex quantitative investment concepts

Data Delivery Platform:

Scalable architecture supporting future growth in client base and product offerings

Multi-channel data distribution via online dashboards, API, and email

Interactive self-service tools allowing clients to customize data delivery preferences

Cloud-based infrastructure ensuring reliability and performance

Reshaping the Investment Technology Landscape

The collaboration represents the evolution of investment technology infrastructure, where advanced statistical methods are becoming more accessible to all types of investors through sophisticated cloud-based platforms. This development could enhance decision-making capabilities across the investment management industry, from institutional asset managers overseeing pension funds to financial advisory firms serving high-net-worth clients.

About Signalyst

Signalyst offers professional-grade investment signals based on the Bayesian Change Point Detection model, helping investors avoid major losses in bear markets. Each signal is scientifically tested, easy to implement, and provides exclusive access to validated quantitative strategies.

About Innowise

Innowise supports clients worldwide by offering custom software development and IT staff augmentation services. Innowise operates in over 15 countries across Europe, North America, and the Middle East, collaborating with businesses of all sizes – from startups to large international corporations.