Momentus Secures NASA Contract to Study the Launch of Robotic Technologies for Future Space Exploration

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS), a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and services, announced today that it was awarded a contract by NASA to perform a study to fly critical foundational robotics technologies into space. Momentus has subsequently completed work under this initial contract and expects to submit a proposal to NASA to fly a follow-on mission that would demonstrate this cutting-edge technology in space. NASA expects to award a contract in September and Momentus is one of two companies under evaluation for this larger contract for the follow-on mission planned by NASA.

This mission marks a pivotal step in NASA’s ongoing efforts to test and validate key technologies. Share

This mission marks a pivotal step in NASA’s ongoing efforts to test and validate key technologies that could support the next era of space exploration and stimulate commercial robotic servicing operations in orbit.

The contract, awarded under NASA’s Flight Opportunities program managed by the agency’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, tasked Momentus to conduct a terrestrial study that explored options to fly advanced robotic systems in space aboard one of its upcoming orbital service vehicle flights. These technologies are designed to demonstrate autonomous robotic maneuvers and operations that could inform future on-orbit servicing, debris mitigation, satellite assembly, and lunar surface operations. The contract also included the development of a commercialization plan to demonstrate that space robotics can be applied in space in commercially meaningful use cases at commercially viable price points.

“This win demonstrates our commitment to advancing space infrastructure by supporting innovative technologies that can transform how we operate in space,” said John Rood, CEO of Momentus. “We’re honored to be entrusted by NASA to help mature these cutting-edge robotics systems. Space robotics is rapidly becoming a strategic capability that we expect to leverage in the future to support customers in the commercial and national security sectors.”

The study designed a mission that leverages the Vigoride orbital service vehicle, Momentus’ flagship spacecraft designed to transport and deploy payloads with precision. Vigoride is also used as a satellite bus with payloads for missions such as communications and missile tracking. A potential test flight could allow NASA and its partners to assess the performance of robotics systems in microgravity, paving the way for more complex autonomous operations in space.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company offering satellites, satellite components, and in-space transportation and infrastructure services. The Company offers satellites to support government and commercial customers for missions like communications, missile tracking, and cutting-edge science missions. Momentus offers services such as hosted payloads, support for in-space assembly, on-orbit servicing and refueling, and transportation of satellites to specific orbits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds and fulfillment of customary closing conditions. Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on June 6, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.