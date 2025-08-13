eClinicalWorks and healow Genie to Enhance Efficiency and Patient Satisfaction at MSA Dallas with Advanced AI Technology

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, announced that Medical Specialists Associated (MSA Dallas), an independent internal medicine practice in Dallas, Texas, has selected healow® Genie, an innovative AI-powered contact center solution to reduce staff burnout and streamline after-hours care. By embracing this advanced technology, MSA Dallas is set to revolutionize patient engagement and improve efficiency, positioning itself for rapid expansion.

“We selected healow Genie to enhance patient satisfaction and streamline operations," stated Chad Erickson, practice executive at MSA Dallas. "Maintaining our independence is crucial to us, and eClinicalWorks supports independent physicians like us with advanced solutions. The after-hours service will be essential for maintaining operational efficiency and minimizing staff fatigue, allowing our team to focus on providing superior patient care. With healow Genie, we aim to boost online appointment bookings and optimize workflows, empowering our staff to handle more complex responsibilities and improve patient interactions. Our goal with AI is to increase productivity with our current team, enabling us to double the size of our practice in the next few years.”

MSA Dallas has been a trusted partner of patient-focused care in the community for over 50 years. The 12-provider strong practice sees up to 350 patients on a busy day. The practice fosters a supportive and efficient environment, ensuring patients receive personalized attention and care. Integrating AI-powered solutions will support MSA Dallas in streamlining workflows and improving patient interactions.

"We're excited to collaborate with Medical Specialists Associated to introduce our AI-driven capabilities to their practice," said Girish Navani, CEO & co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "By integrating healow Genie with the eClinicalWorks EHR, the practice can enhance after-hours care and improve patient communication. This integration allows practices like MSA Dallas to focus on their core mission—delivering outstanding care. With healow Genie, MSA Dallas will enhance patient engagement, alleviate staff burnout, and sustain their independence as they grow."

Adding healow Genie at MSA Dallas will help the practice expand its efficiency, help its providers and staff avoid burnout, and ensure patients receive information and exceptional care efficiently. This AI-powered solution will give patients easy access, enable the practice to handle high call volumes, and boost operational effectiveness.

About Medical Specialists Associated (MSA Dallas)

Medical Specialists Associated (MSA Dallas) has been a cornerstone of the Dallas community for over 50 years, dedicated to delivering patient-focused care with a blend of compassion, passion, and comprehensive medical expertise. They foster a supportive and efficient healthcare environment, ensuring every patient receives personalized attention and care. MSA Dallas continually strives to integrate the latest advancements in medicine and technology to enhance patient outcomes and experiences. For more information, visit www.msadallas.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks innovates the nation with cloud-based Electronic Health Records and Practice Management solutions. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com.

About healow Genie

healow Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burdens on staff, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit genie.healow.com.