Otto Launches AI Recap, the First Scribe Tool that is Built for the Whole Picture of Veterinary Care

Otto, the veterinary technology company trusted by more than 5,000 clinics, today announced the launch of a standalone version of its scribe tool, Otto AI Recap. Formerly only available with Otto Flow, this new standalone version gives every veterinary team the ability to get started with a powerful scribe tool without breaking the bank. Clinics can start with a 21-day free trial of all features - the longest in the industry - and then pay the low price of $49/month for two users with no long-term commitment. Entire clinics can sign up for AI Recap Team to have unlimited users for $169/month. All features are available, regardless of the package you sign up for, offering an accessible, affordable way to reduce mental load, improve documentation, and give teams time back in their day.

Built and trained specifically for veterinary care — not retrofitted from another industry — Otto AI Recap listens during appointments and quickly creates accurate, structured notes using either web-enabled devices or the Otto mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Doctors finish records faster, communicate more clearly, and stay focused on the pet, not the keyboard.

“With so many new players rushing into the veterinary space, it’s easy to get distracted by flash over substance,” said Zeynep Young, CEO of Otto. “Otto’s AI Scribe is built differently—grounded in years of experience with vet teams, priced with clinics in mind, and it’s trusted by thousands of practices. It’s everything you need, without the sticker shock.”

For Dr. Amanda Graham at Abell Animal Hospital, the impact of Otto Recap was immediate:

“We’ve had a couple of doctors use it in the rooms, and it’s working great. They love it. One of them said they’re never going back.”

Both versions of Otto Recap use veterinary-specific language models to capture the clinical essentials while filtering out the small talk. Doctors can upload their own templates or use pre-built options, and Otto formats the note into the template of the doctor's choosing. Notes are saved and accessible across the team for follow-up care, helping the whole clinic stay in sync.

Dr. Angel Martin of GVA Russell Ridge noted: “It’s pretty impressive, the amount of information that it’s picking up... and how it’s sorting it, really including the important stuff and junking the stuff that doesn’t really matter. It’s super impressive in that regard.”

Built for Today. Ready for What’s Next.

While Otto AI Recap works beautifully as a standalone tool, it’s also part of a broader vision: the foundation for smarter, more connected care. When clinics are ready to expand, Otto AI Recap integrates directly into Otto Flow, the company’s all-in-one veterinary communication platform for online booking, forms, messages, reminders, payments, and internal collaboration.

There’s no steep learning curve. No separate systems. No rework. Just the same trusted notes, connected to the tools that make them even more actionable. And when clinics upgrade to Flow, Otto AI Recap is included.

Otto AI Recap is available now. To start your free trial or learn more, visit otto.vet/ai-recap.

About Otto

Otto is a veterinary technology company focused on helping clinics grow and thrive while protecting team balance. Designed by people who know the realities of veterinary practice, Otto delivers automated client communications, digital forms, direct booking, payment tools, and workflow solutions that integrate seamlessly with leading PIMS to over 5000 clinics. Unlike many platforms, Otto is 100% veterinary-focused, comes with all capabilities available out-of-the-box, and is supported by a team that comes from the veterinary world and has experienced the chaos firsthand. From small animal clinics to specialty and ER hospitals, Otto helps veterinary teams fill their schedule, streamline operations, reduce burnout, and focus on high-quality care. Learn more at www.otto.vet.