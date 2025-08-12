Pediatrica Health Group Enters the Delray Beach Market with the Acquisition of Delray Pediatrics

MIAMI & DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miami-based Pediatrica Health Group, a multi-site, pediatric primary care organization dedicated to providing equitable access to innovative care for kids, today announced the completed acquisition of Delray Pediatrics, owned and operated by Dr. Marcia Malcolm. Furthering Pediatrica’s reach across the state, this acquisition is a testament to Pediatrica’s commitment to fulfill its purpose to provide equitable access to innovative pediatric primary care. This transaction empowers Dr. Malcolm and her team to increase their capacity and enhance care and resources that are sorely needed in the Delray Beach community.

“…you shouldn’t have to move mountains to access quality health care...”

For over 20 years, Dr. Malcolm has been an advocate for marginalized families in her community. By offering substantially more than just the first call for a sick visit or a milestone check-up for a newborn, Dr. Malcolm recognizes the obstacles that impede access to care for families struggling financially or those who face a language barrier. She has been intentional in her approach - employing a multi-lingual team, welcoming Medicaid families, and she stays up-to-date on clinical research to support the areas of greatest need for her patients, including ADHD, asthma, and autism, to name just a few. “It's overwhelming enough as a parent to see your child suffering – you shouldn't have to move mountains to access quality health care. When we help families in need, we help the community to be stronger and healthier, too. That's good enough reason for me to do things differently," commented Dr. Malcolm.

This approach to care is one of the many reasons Roberto Palenzuela, Pediatrica Health Group CEO, pursued the acquisition of Delray Pediatrics. "Dr. Malcolm gets it. She recognizes what we recognized early on – by making quality care accessible early in life, we create a ripple effect for generations to come. Next Generation CareSM not only creates healthier communities here and now, but it also has the power to ease the burdens on our healthcare systems for years to come as kids grow into healthy adults. It all starts here,” notes Mr. Palenzuela.

Welcome, Dr. Tayina Gilles...

In related news, making good on Pediatrica’s commitment to increase capacity and welcome more families to their practice, the Delray Beach location has added a new provider to the team, Dr. Tayina Gilles. Combining evidence-based care with a warm, grounded approach, Dr. Gilles is passionate about supporting families through every stage of childhood. Making each visit one where children and families feel safe, understood, and empowered to partner in their care with her, Dr. Gilles values building meaningful relationships that grow right alongside her patients.

