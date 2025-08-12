Palantir and SOMPO Expand Partnership in Multi-Year Agreement

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of enterprise operating systems, today announced a multi-year expansion of their partnership with SOMPO Holdings, Inc. via its Japanese joint venture Palantir Technologies Japan KK. SOMPO utilizes Palantir’s Foundry across several of their subsidiaries with thousands of daily users.

Since 2020, SOMPO has been using Foundry across care facilities in Japan to support the care of senior citizens, report care to the government, and raise the urgent needs of patients. More recently, SOMPO Japan is using Foundry as it revamps its claims process end to end. Foundry is deeply embedded at every stage across key decisions - from fraud detection and claim triage to ongoing monitoring. SOMPO is leveraging Foundry to transform its claims payment process, advancing initiatives such as optimizing claim allocation. For underwriters, AI agents are automatically evaluating risk and making recommendations during the underwriting process leading to an expected annual improvement in financial results of $10 million.

“Our partnership with Palantir has brought the best in class artificial intelligence software to our subsidiaries across Japan,” said Mikio Okumura, Group Chief Executive Officer, SOMPO Holdings. “Palantir Foundry continues to grow in importance across all sectors of our business. This software continues to increase our efficiency and profitability and will play a major role in the future of our business.”

“Over 8,000 people at SOMPO actively use Palantir in Japan while AI agents are used to automatically evaluate risk and make recommendations resulting in enhanced and automated underwriting decisions,” said Kevin Kawasaki, Global Head of Business Development at Palantir Technologies. “We are honored to be working with SOMPO and look forward to our long-term partnership.”

This is the second expansion of the agreement between Palantir and SOMPO, following a $50 million expansion in 2023.

