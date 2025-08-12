LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tvbeat, a global leader in Total TV campaign forecasting, planning and optimization, and Spectrum Reach today announced a partnership to bring tvbeat’s programmatic capabilities to linear TV advertising in the U.S. market. This collaboration will bring a fully automated, data-driven buying experience to linear TV, allowing digital advertisers to access traditional TV advertising inventory with the precision and ease of Connected TV (CTV).

tvbeat and Spectrum Reach Launch Programmatic Linear TV Solution to Expand CTV Advertising Using Traditional TV Ad Inventory Share

Through this new offering with tvbeat, Spectrum becomes the first U.S. Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD) to execute video ad campaigns in a CTV-like manner using traditional TV ad inventory. Unlike typical linear ad buys that require manual negotiation and facilitation by a campaign manager, this inventory can be bought programmatically, meaning it can be purchased automatically through digital platforms. Advertisers can now buy TV ads in a smarter, more automated way, similar to how ads are purchased for online streaming services.

"This collaboration is a great example of how tvbeat and Spectrum Reach are innovating to meet shifting advertiser expectations and consumer viewing behaviors,” said Dan Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Spectrum Reach. “With tvbeat's technology, we're enabling our customers to purchase traditional TV ads as easily and precisely as they would with CTV—a capability previously unavailable for linear buys. This innovation aims to advance the industry by simplifying and enhancing the ad-buying experience."

The system also makes advertising more cost effective, as advertisers only pay when their ads are watched by their target audience. Once campaigns have run, advertisers have access to detailed impression-level reports to gauge ad performance. The system even supports Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) tag execution, a method for organizing and delivering video ads, which is crucial for CTV and digital video ad campaigns.

"By aligning with Spectrum Reach's innovative approach, we can help digital advertisers streamline their processes, boost their returns and reach wider TV audiences with the precision of CTV planning," said Robert Farazin, CEO of tvbeat. “But more importantly, through this partnership, we're delivering solutions that make it easier for advertisers in today’s competitive landscape.”

About tvbeat

tvbeat is a global advertising technology company that unifies TV, CTV, and streaming video advertising. tvbeat is best suited for large media ad sales organizations that rely on owned, managed, and partner inventory across various platforms and systems. tvbeat’s Total TV solution harmonizes all available inventory and data sources, and extensively automates related sales and campaigns operations, without having to replace the underlying systems. Founded in 2012, tvbeat partners with leading media organizations across Europe, Australia, and North America to deliver operational efficiency and revenue growth through intelligent, data-driven solutions that make sense of the modern ecosystem complexity. Visit tvbeat.com to learn more.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by a 100% U.S.-based workforce. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach.com.