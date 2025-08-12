1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace, expanding global reach to over 40,000 MSPs.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, the pioneer of Extended Access Management (XAM), today announced the availability of 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition on the Pax8 Marketplace. 1Password expands its reach in MSP-led markets across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), enabling partners to strengthen security outcomes, reduce operational complexity, and drive long-term business impact. 1Password’s dedicated MSP solution delivers secure, scalable, and easy-to-manage credential protection built for how MSPs secure access, protect client data, and manage complex client environments.

“MSPs are on the front lines of securing today’s modern workplace, managing distributed access, evolving threats, and rising expectations to make the right IT and security decisions for their clients,” said David Faugno, CEO at 1Password. “At 1Password, we deliver access security built for the way MSPs work, empowering them to safeguard client data with confidence and unlock growth by creating greater value for their customers. Joining the Pax8 Marketplace puts 1Password directly into an ecosystem MSPs already trust, advancing our channel-first strategy and extending our reach to more MSPs around the world.”

Delivering Enterprise-Grade Security to MSPs In A Distributed, AI-Driven World

Today’s modern workplace is defined by flexibility and decentralization, with SaaS sprawl, personal devices, and agentic AI reshaping how work is done, access is granted, and identity is governed. For MSPs, this shift presents both rising pressure and a strategic opportunity to lead—especially as the global managed services market approaches $731.08 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research—by delivering enterprise-grade security to their clients, many of whom are increasingly adopting AI. 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition was designed to meet this moment, delivering industry-leading security that addresses one of the most persistent drivers of credential-related risk, which, according to the Verizon 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report, accounts for 22% of breaches in 2025.

“We are thrilled to add 1Password to the Pax8 Marketplace, empowering our MSP community to secure all sign-ins to every application from any device for their SMB customers,” said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “At Pax8, we place a significant emphasis on delivering best-in-class security solutions that our partners have asked for, and the addition of 1Password provides another very valuable solution to ensure MSP customers are secure with industry-leading password management.”

Unlocking Trusted Access Security, Scalable Operations, and Strategic Growth for Modern MSPs

Tailor-made for MSPs and now available through the Pax8 Marketplace, 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition delivers access security that strengthens client protection, drives operational efficiency, and positions MSPs as trusted, strategic IT partners:

Trusted, enterprise-grade security : Protect client data with 1Password’s proven two-key derivation and Secure Remote Protocol (SRP), ensuring end-to-end encryption—even in the event of a breach. Role-based access controls offer full visibility without compromising user privacy, while usability enhancements like auto-lock improvements and technician-level audit logs make security easy to adopt and manage.

: Protect client data with 1Password’s proven two-key derivation and Secure Remote Protocol (SRP), ensuring end-to-end encryption—even in the event of a breach. Role-based access controls offer full visibility without compromising user privacy, while usability enhancements like auto-lock improvements and technician-level audit logs make security easy to adopt and manage. Streamlined management and scalable profitability : Simplify client onboarding, provisioning, and support through a centralized MSP console that reduces administrative overhead and improves technician efficiency. Flexible, consumption-based billing with no license minimums, paired with built-in onboarding resources—including a 14-day free trial—enables MSPs to grow profits from day one.

: Simplify client onboarding, provisioning, and support through a centralized MSP console that reduces administrative overhead and improves technician efficiency. Flexible, consumption-based billing with no license minimums, paired with built-in onboarding resources—including a 14-day free trial—enables MSPs to grow profits from day one. Strategic differentiation that deepens client relationships: Enable least-privilege policies with granular technician access controls and minimize risk with real-time Watchtower alerts and recommendations. Custom reporting across breach exposure, usage trends, and device posture enables MSPs to surface actionable insights to enhance security posture and strengthen long-term client trust.

“We’ve used 1Password internally for almost 15 years now due to its superior technical architecture and constant improvements,” said Tyler Jones, President and CEO at Carmichael Consulting Solutions. “With the ever-increasing demands on any business's security posture, 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition was a no-brainer decision as we’d already deployed 1Password for several of our higher security clients. 1Password’s dedicated MSP solution makes billing, deployment, and centralized management a breeze. It’s a win-win solution for us and our customers, and that’s what we’re always looking for.”

“Managed service providers are playing an increasingly vital role in securing access across the evolving threat landscape. This allows organizations to offload complex operations and risks, while focusing on their core business,” said Emanuel Figueroa, Senior Research Analyst for Identity and Access Management Security at IDC. “The rise of AI in day-to-day operations is reshaping how identities are used and access is granted, adding new layers of complexity to already distributed environments. As organizations adapt to hybrid work and expanding digital ecosystems, MSPs must prioritize solutions that strengthen identity security, enhance credential protection, and enable their clients to obtain and retain cyberinsurance. MSPs must stay ahead of threats and adapt their defenses accordingly while maintaining control over a proliferation of access points.”

To learn more about 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition, visit the Pax8 Marketplace and our blog.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 165,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password pioneered Extended Access Management, a new cybersecurity category built for the way people and AI agents work today. Our mission is to unleash productivity without compromising security. The 1Password Extended Access Management platform secures every sign-in, to every app, from every device, including the managed and unmanaged ones that legacy IAM, IGA, and MDM tools can’t reach. Leading companies such as Asana, Associated Press, Aldo Group, Canva, IBM, MongoDB, MediaComm Communications, Octopus Energy, Slack, Salesforce, Stripe, Under Armour, and Wish rely on 1Password to close the Access-Trust Gap: the security risks posed by unfederated identities, unmanaged apps, devices, and AI agents accessing sensitive company data without proper governance controls. Learn more at 1Password.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology Marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 40,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem. Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.