York Public Relations and OMNICOMMANDER Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Marketing, PR, and Crisis Communication Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--York Public Relations, the nation’s fastest-growing PR firm for fintechs and financial institutions, and award-winning digital marketing and website solutions provider OMNICOMMANDER, today announced a new partnership to provide greater access to industry-specific marketing and public relations services to financial services organizations.

York Public Relations clients will now have access to enhanced end-user digital marketing and communication services, and OMNICOMMANDER clients will have access to public relations, media relations, and crisis communications services. Share

Driven by its mission to empower financial institutions by giving them control over their digital presence, OMNICOMMANDER offers comprehensive digital marketing solutions specifically tailored for financial institutions. The company's services include website design and hosting, targeted content and email marketing campaigns, social media management, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), SEO strategies, conversion messaging, end-user adoption, video production, and graphic design and rebranding services, providing custom branding solutions and marketing collateral design.

The company’s extensive industry knowledge has been attained through the meticulous design and ongoing management of over 600 credit unions and banks across the U.S., positioning OMNICOMMANDER as the largest and highest-rated digital marketing agency in the space and as a trusted partner with a deep understanding of the financial services landscape.

“At OMNICOMMANDER, everything we do is built around empowering financial institutions to thrive in a digital-first world. In today’s competitive landscape, success and growth require choosing marketing and communications partners who truly understand the nuances of the industry. Telling the right story with a unified voice is essential to helping banks and credit unions connect with their audience, grow, and lead,” said Eric Isham, Founder & CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. “By partnering with York Public Relations, we’re aligning two industry-leading experts with one common goal to increase visibility, engagement, and measurable impact. Ultimately, this partnership gives financial institutions greater access to the tools they need to build stronger brands, deepen engagement, and stand out in a crowded market. We’re excited about the meaningful value it brings to the industry.”

Celebrating its fifth and strongest year in business, York Public Relations continues to grow at an unprecedented pace as the demand for quality PR, backed by unrivaled industry experience, grows. The firm's campaigns have been globally recognized for their effectiveness, and clients report significant growth in both brand awareness and new customers. With a team of experienced fintech marketers, York Public Relations is known for delivering on its promise.

The firm's impressive track record speaks to its industry leadership: York Public Relations' clients have raised a total of $2 billion in funding and represent over 8,500 banks, credit unions, and mortgage companies. Since its founding, the team has successfully placed more than 75,000 articles across various industry vertical publications and maintains strategic partnerships with the industry's leading associations. This extensive network and proven results demonstrate the firm's ability to deliver measurable outcomes for fintech and financial institution clients.

"Our commitment to delivering superior service to our clients drives every partnership we pursue," said Mary York, Founder and CEO of York Public Relations. "OMNICOMMANDER brings extensive experience in financial services digital marketing, and their mission to empower financial institutions aligns perfectly with our dedication to helping fintech and financial services companies achieve their growth objectives. This partnership represents a natural extension of our comprehensive service offering, ensuring our clients have access to the specialized digital marketing expertise they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape."

For more information on services, please contact Kelly Williams at kelly@yorkpublicrelations.com or Mickey Goldwasser at mickey@omnicommander.com.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated digital marketing agency that provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for financial institutions. For the first time in history, FIs can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their website and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem. OMNICOMMANDER solutions are powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. In addition to unmatched service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are always mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com.

About York Public Relations

York Public Relations is the fastest-growing public relations and marketing firm dedicated exclusively to financial institutions and fintechs. Creators of The State of Fintech, the firm offers Public Relations, Media Relations, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Creative Marketing, and Crisis Communication services. Total funding of its client base exceeds $2 billion and represents over 8,500 financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.yorkpublicrelations.com.