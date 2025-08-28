AiM Future and Franklin Wireless Sign MOU to Jointly Develop Lightweight AI Model and High-Efficiency 1 TOPS AI SoC Chipset

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiM Future, a leading AI semiconductor design company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL), a global leader in intelligent wireless solutions, to jointly develop a lightweight AI model and a high-efficiency 1 TOPS performance AI SoC chipset.

Franklin Wireless, listed on NASDAQ, is recognized for its advanced mobile hotspots, routers, modules, and M2M/IoT hardware and software, serving customers worldwide. AiM Future provides NPU accelerator IP, edge AI SoCs, and AI solutions, targeting IoT, consumer electronics, and smart technology markets as a total AI solutions provider.

Through this agreement, the two companies plan to (1) develop a lightweight AI model that can be efficiently executed on MCU devices, and (2) co-develop a 1 TOPS AI SoC chipset, integrate it with a communication chip to create a module, and use it as the foundation for launching communication + AI application businesses, with an initial focus on the North American market.

AiM Future will collect the necessary technical data for CPU-based lightweight AI model development and create models capable of running in high-performance MCU environments such as the STM32N6x7 series. Franklin Wireless will provide detailed chip specifications, define target application requirements, and leverage its established sales network to deliver the chipsets quickly to the North American market once production begins.

“This collaboration not only marks AiM Future’s entry into the North American market but also strengthens our competitiveness in the AI–IoT convergence sector. By delivering cost-efficient, high-performance AI solutions, we can accelerate revenue growth and market adoption,” said Changsoo Kim, CEO of AiM Future.

Through this partnership, AiM Future and Franklin Wireless aim to expand their technological reach and bring innovative AI-powered communication solutions to the global IoT and telecommunications markets.