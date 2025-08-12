Alida Launches Industry-First AI Assistant for User Research

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, the leader in user research, today announced it has launched a first-to-market AI-powered assistant, empowering researchers to make decisions about their data faster and with more confidence. With direct integration into the platform’s reporting workflows, users can instantly summarize themes, identify key insights, generate visualizations and recommended actions, and efficiently share findings with stakeholders. This release also includes new extended capabilities of Alida’s unmoderated usability testing feature set, first launched in March of 2025.

The Alida AI Assistant is released as part of a broader suite of advanced AI tools designed to translate complex data into clear, actionable insights, enhance the quality of open-ended responses, and streamline content creation while maintaining brand voice consistency. Together, these innovations empower researchers to uncover new ideas and deliver meaningful insights to stakeholders.

“Researchers today are under constant pressure to produce impactful insights, faster than ever before," said Connell O’Reilley, Vice President, Product Management at Alida. “Our latest AI capabilities are designed to be a true partner to researchers, taking on the heavy lifting so they can stay focused on deep analysis and storytelling. At Alida, we’re committed to building a secure, scalable research platform that thoughtfully embeds AI, laying the foundation for future innovation across the entire research ecosystem.”

This release also features an extension of Alida’s unmoderated usability testing capabilities. Following the first set of features centered around full-session screen recording allowing brands to dive deeper into specific results using qualitative data, the platform now includes integrated Figma Prototype Testing. This new feature allows users to streamline their research design iterations and get quick, scalable feedback. This enhancement also paves the way for the rollout of additional usability testing solutions, including Card Sort, Tree Testing, and Mobile Screen Recording, expected later this year.

