Seymour Community School District Unveils First Propane School Buses

SEYMOUR, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seymour Community School District students will board new buses this upcoming 2025/2026 school year. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, the district unveiled a fleet of 20 Blue Bird Vision Propane school buses, contracted through Kobussen Buses, that will run entirely on clean-operating propane autogas.

“We are thrilled to introduce these new propane-powered buses to our district for the first time,” said Kellie Bohn, district administrator of Seymour Community School District. “This type of alternatively fueled bus reflects our commitment to providing safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transportation for our students while also being mindful of our community’s future.”

Each of the new 2025 Blue Bird Vision Propane 77-passenger school buses comes equipped with a 7.3L V8 Ford engine and ROUSH CleanTech propane fuel system. Ford’s 335-horsepower 7.3L engine is compact, powerful and easy to maintain. This bus retains equivalent horsepower, torque, and warranty coverage as its gas and diesel counterparts.

“Blue Bird is proud to see Seymour Community School District, through its partnership with Kobussen Buses, transition to ultra-low emission propane buses,” said Steve Whaley, alternative fuels manager for Blue Bird Corporation. “These vehicles deliver exceptional performance while significantly reducing emissions, creating a healthier environment for students and the community.”

Purchased from Blue Bird’s authorized dealer, Wisconsin Bus Sales, the buses will be fueled at a recently installed propane station located at Kobussen’s Seymour facility. Country Visions Cooperative will serve as the fuel provider for the first five years. For the 2025-26 school year, Kobussen has a locked-in rate of $1.20 per gallon of propane.

“Today’s event marked our commitment to Seymour Community School District as well as other Wisconsin school districts to provide reliable and safe school bus transportation that also reduces harmful emissions from our air,” said Dan Kobussen, owner of Kobussen Bus.

Near-zero emission propane vehicles reduce smog-producing emissions, eliminate particulate matter and lower nitrogen oxides by 95% compared with diesel.

“Propane autogas is a proven solution for school districts looking to lower their carbon footprint without compromising on performance or reliability,” said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of ROUSH CleanTech. “We’re excited to see Seymour Community School District, spearheaded by Kobussen Bus, lead the way in adopting this cleaner, cost-effective technology in Wisconsin.”

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company remains the proven clean transportation leader with more than 22,000 propane school buses operating in over 1,100 districts across North America.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Kobussen Buses Ltd.

Kobussen Buses Ltd. is an 87-year-old Wisconsin based school bus contractor and a leader and innovator in the school bus industry. We are dedicated to safe eco-efficient school transportation. Kobussen operates over 800 buses for 33 school districts. More than 200 of our buses are propane powered. Visit kobussen.com for more information.

About ROUSH CleanTech

ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 50,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.

About Seymour Community School District

Seymour Community School District in Seymour, Wisconsin, has an enrollment of 1,928 students. The school serves students from Seymour, Black Creek, Oneida and surrounding areas. The new propane buses fit in its motto of Empowering Students… Embracing Partnerships… Ensuring Success. Visit Seymour.k12.wi.us or more information.