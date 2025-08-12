Procurant and Fusionware Launch Seamless Integration to Accelerate Digital Transformation in Perishables Supply Chain

WATSONVILLE, Calif. & IDAHO FALLS, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurant, a modern procurement and order management platform built for the perishables industry, and Fusionware, an advanced ERP and operations platform for produce agriculture, today announced the launch of a seamless integration that brings unprecedented automation and visibility to fresh food supply chains.

"With this integration, Fusionware customers can streamline their operations, reduce overhead and get instant access to an expanding network of trading partners — no middleware, no duplication, no delays." Share

The new integration enables produce suppliers to eliminate manual order entry, reduce EDI complexity and gain real-time synchronization of orders, inventory and shipments across systems. By connecting Fusionware’s ERP solution directly to the Procurant network of retailers and foodservice buyers, customers can now accelerate onboarding, ensure regulatory compliance and improve operational agility without the need for costly custom integrations.

“We’re enabling a single connection that unlocks digital commerce across the supply chain,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Revenue Officer at Procurant. “With this integration, Fusionware customers can streamline their operations, reduce overhead and get instant access to an expanding network of trading partners — no middleware, no duplication, no delays.”

“Agricultural operations are increasingly dependent on interoperability and speed,” added Creg Fielding, CEO of Fusionware. “Our collaboration with Procurant brings those capabilities directly into the daily workflows of growers, packers and shippers. The result is faster response times, greater data accuracy and a foundation for future automation.”

Purpose Built for Perishables

The collaboration between Procurant and Fusionware is specifically designed to meet the time-sensitive demands of the perishable goods industry, where shipment delays and data errors can result in costly losses. The joint solution delivers:

Real-time synchronization of purchase orders, confirmations and shipment data

of purchase orders, confirmations and shipment data Automated compliance with trading partner requirements

with trading partner requirements Faster order-to-cash cycles and fewer manual touchpoints

Early adopters, including Hagerman Canyon Farms and Fresh-Pik Produce Inc., report improved visibility, reduced labor and tighter coordination between procurement and fulfillment.

“The data now flows automatically between systems, which means we spend less time keying in orders and more time getting product out the door,” said Candice Hill, Operations Manager at Hagerman Canyon Farms. “It’s a huge win for efficiency and accuracy.”

For more information about how Procurant and Fusionware are transforming fresh food supply chains, visit www.procurant.com and www.Fusionware.com.

About Procurant

Procurant provides a modern, cloud-based platform for perishable goods procurement, enabling buyers and suppliers to collaborate in real-time while ensuring food safety, order accuracy and supply chain transparency. Learn more at www.procurant.com.

About Fusionware

Fusionware is a comprehensive ERP and data integration platform built specifically for produce agriculture. From field to shipment, Fusionware helps growers, packers and logistics providers digitize operations, optimize workflows and gain insight across the supply chain. Learn more at www.Fusionware.com.