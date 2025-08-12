Proggio Launches Powerful New Integration with Monday.com, Enabling Seamless Project Timeline and Portfolio Management Across Boards

TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW CASTLE, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proggio, the leading platform for project timeline and portfolio management, is thrilled to announce a new native integration with Monday.com. This integration introduces a streamlined and intuitive way for project-driven teams to manage tasks from Monday.com directly within Proggio’s patented timeline.

Proggio Brings Its Signature Project Timeline Visibility to Monday.com Boards, Empowering Teams to Instantly Visualize and Manage Cross-Board Initiatives.

The integration empowers companies to visualize and manage Monday.com tasks across multiple initiatives, transforming task lists into a strategic, bird’s-eye view of project timelines, resources management and portfolio dependencies.

Bringing Project Timelines and Portfolio Clarity to Monday.com Users

Proggio’s intuitive and visual timeline lets organizations map out initiatives in a structured and collaborative environment. With the new integration, Monday.com users can continue working in Monday.com while benefiting from:

Sync Boards to Timelines : Sync tasks from Monday.com boards directly into Proggio’s timeline. This allows teams to plan project phases, track delivery dates, and visualize dependencies without switching tools.

: Sync tasks from Monday.com boards directly into Proggio’s timeline. This allows teams to plan project phases, track delivery dates, and visualize dependencies without switching tools. Unify Project Portfolios : Gain cross-board visibility in one central timeline interface, even when teams continue managing execution inside Monday.com.

: Gain cross-board visibility in one central timeline interface, even when teams continue managing execution inside Monday.com. Ensure Real-Time Progress Tracking : Updates in Monday.com automatically reflect in Proggio, keeping planning and execution aligned without manual effort.

: Updates in Monday.com automatically reflect in Proggio, keeping planning and execution aligned without manual effort. Access Full Portfolio Capabilities: With synced data from Monday.com, users unlock the full suite of Proggio’s project portfolio management features - including advanced resource allocation, budget control, and strategic tracking.

Turning Unstructured Execution Data into Structured Planning and Reporting

“We designed this integration to bridge the growing gap between the need for structured planning and reporting, to the unstructured nature of day-to-day execution,” said Yaniv Shor, CEO and Founder of Proggio. “We’re thrilled to bring organizations a powerful way to track timelines and make faster, smarter decisions.”

Organizations using Monday.com can connect their boards to Proggio in under one minute and avoids the need for costly professional services or lengthy setup. Just as Monday accelerates execution setup, Proggio now delivers the same speed at the portfolio reporting level, giving teams instant access to structured planning.

About Proggio

Proggio is built for organizations that need clarity and alignment across initiatives, projects, and portfolios. With its patented timeline, ProjectMap™, and AI-powered insights, Proggio gives managers instant visibility into execution, so they can focus on what matters most.

Monday.com is a registered trademark of monday.com Ltd. Proggio is not affiliated with or endorsed by monday.com Ltd.