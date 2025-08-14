SuperOps Launches Agentic AI Marketplace Partnering with AWS.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SuperOps, the AI-powered IT management platform, today announced the first-of-its-kind launch of its agentic AI marketplace for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT teams, developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). SuperOps’ AI Agent Marketplace, entering beta this September, is designed as a trusted destination where MSPs can select ready-to-use agents and developers can publish and monetize their innovations. The marketplace will accelerate the adoption of real-world autonomous agents with solutions for common IT workflows such as ticket triage, alert remediation, and onboarding.

To drive innovation and implementation across the MSP and IT ecosystem, SuperOps also unveiled two flagship community-driven initiatives:

SuperOps Agentic AI Community: An interactive hub where MSPs, IT leaders, and developers can exchange ideas, access resources, and collaborate on advancing agentic AI.

SuperHack Hackathon (Powered by AWS): A global developer challenge inviting participants to build autonomous agents for real-world IT use cases. Winning submissions will be featured in the Marketplace, with a total prize pool of up to $100,000 USD.

“This launch marks a significant turning point for the IT industry,” said Arvind Parthiban, CEO and Co founder of SuperOps. "We’re giving MSPs a way to tap into real, autonomous AI that can solve their day-to-day challenges and help them stay ahead. Partnering with AWS makes it possible to scale this across the industry and bring powerful, usable agents into the hands of teams that need them now."

The launch was celebrated with a 200-drone rooftop light show hosted by SuperOps at Resorts World Las Vegas, where MSPs, developers, and industry analysts gathered for an exclusive preview of the company’s vision for AI in IT.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. While interest in AI is at an all-time high, many MSPs still struggle to move beyond the conceptual stages and translate that enthusiasm into action. According to a recent Canalys poll, 61% of partners still struggle to advance AI initiatives beyond the proof-of-concept stage with customers, highlighting a significant gap between experimentation and large-scale deployment. SuperOps aims to bridge that gap.

The SuperOps ecosystem is designed to move the industry past experimentation by offering:

AWS provides a framework for building AI agents and product features, and with AWS powering global scalability, performance, and reliability, SuperOps is set to accelerate how the MSP community builds and operationalizes AI agents in practice.

Developers, MSPs, IT pros, and leaders are invited to join the Agentic AI Community—whether to participate in the SuperHack Hackathon or to mentor the participating teams.

About SuperOps

SuperOps is an AI-powered IT management platform for modern MSPs and IT teams. Built for the age of AI, SuperOps helps IT teams streamline operations, boost productivity, and scale efficiently. With a deep commitment to innovation and a focus on customer success, SuperOps equips MSPs with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and scale their businesses. The company is backed by Addition, March Capital, Z47, Elevation Capital, and Tanglin Venture Partners. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.superops.com